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Amid India’s dominance, Afghan pacer Saleem shines bright

Afghanistan's Mohammed Saleem Safi shined in his second Test, claiming 6/140 against India, showcasing resilience amid challenging conditions.

Updated on: Jun 07, 2026 08:56 pm IST
By Shalini Gupta
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New Chandigarh: For Afghanistan fast bowler Mohammed Saleem Safi, the PCA International Stadium in New Chandigarh will hold a special place. On a scorching Sunday, with the India batters piling on the runs and their own DRS calls not up to scratch, the 23-year-old stood out with an excellent spell.

Afghanistan fast bowler Mohammad Saleem in action on Day 2 of the one-off Test against India at the International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT Photo)

While India marched to 564/8 declared in the first innings, Saleem alone showed defiance for Afghanistan, claiming 6/140. In only the second Test between the teams, Saleem’s is the first five-for from either side.

Saleem, 23, is playing in only his second Test, two years after making his debut against Sri Lanka. Against a strong batting line-up led by skipper Shubman Gill, the young pacer showcased skill, persistence and temperament.

Saleem had removed Yashasvi Jaiswal early on Saturday, then dismissing the set B Sai Sudharsan for a fluent 81. The left-hander, who had stitched a 139-run partnership with KL Rahul, edged behind a 142-kph delivery outside off-stump.

His biggest scalp was that of Gill, who has batting on a magnificent 126. He nicked behind the stumps to hand Saleem his third wicket. The dismissal brought a rare moment of celebration for the visitors in an otherwise challenging outing.

Afghanistan coach Richard Pybus praised his bowling. “Bowling to quality batters in tough conditions and then maintaining consistency is a remarkable thing to do.” India allrounder Washington Sundar said: “There was not much on the pitch for a quick bowler to extract. It speaks a lot about his skillset bowling in such conditions and taking wickets.”

In a nation whose players have built their reputation playing in franchise T20 leagues and punching above their weight in white-ball World Cups, Tests have been hard to get. Since their Test entry eight years ago, Afghanistan are playing only their 13th match. Saleem may be one of those Afghan players to pray for more red-ball outings.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shalini Gupta

Shalini Gupta is a member of the Chandigarh sports team and has been a sports journalist for 10 years. She mainly writes on cricket.

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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Final 2026.
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