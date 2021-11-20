'Among good players, he is special': Salman Butt urges Team India to 'not rush' with youngster

India secured a comprehensive victory in the second T20I of the three-match series against New Zealand on Friday, sealing their first series victory since Rohit Sharma was appointed the full-time captain in the shortest format.

Multiple senior players were rested for the series including former T20 captain Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah among others, as two players made their Team India debut across the two games. A number of players also made a comeback to the side after a long hiatus.

Ruturaj Gaikwad was among the youngsters who were selected in the T20I squad, but he is yet to make an appearance in the ongoing series. Gaikwad, who won the Orange Cap in the recently-concluded 2021 Indian Premier League, is an opening batter – a position already cemented by captain Rohit and KL Rahul. There were calls for Gaikwad to be included in the XI in the series but former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt has said that there is no need to “rush” with the batter.

"The guy is too good, don't rush with him. He will get his chance at his time. You don't have many players who have the same quality as Gaikwad," Butt said during a YouTube session, as he replied to a fan's query about the Indian youngster.

Butt further added that Gaikwad is a “special player.”

“Among good players, he is a special player. That is what I see with him. He is a really special cricketer. Unless something unfortunate happens, he won't stop,” Butt added.

With the series already in the bag, there is a possibility that the team management opts to make significant changes to the side, as a number of players who took part in the first-two games also participated in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

