Anaya Bangar hits back at Marizanne Kapp’s ‘absolutely ridiculous’ comment: ‘Educate yourself’

Anaya Bangar is set to restart her cricket journey in Australia after being cleared to play at the community level. While she is yet to find a team, the transgender cricketer remains hopeful that playing and performing there will help her take the next step towards an opportunity in the Women’s Big Bash League next year. Her ambitions, however, have drawn both empathy and criticism. South Africa great Marizanne Kapp was among those to question Bangar’s push for a WBBL opportunity, calling it “absolutely ridiculous” on Friday, adding another layer to the debate surrounding her return to competitive cricket.

Anaya Bangar responds to Marizanne Kapp’s remark. (Instagram Image/@anayabangar)

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Posting a report from Australian media on her Instagram, Kapp wrote, "Absolutely ridiculous. This should not be allowed."

Anaya has responded to the criticism surrounding her bid to play women’s cricket in Australia, including Marizanne Kapp’s comments. She said those questioning her eligibility should educate themselves on the issue and pointed to the guidelines set by Cricket Australia, which she said she is complying with.

"I think people who want to raise their voice against it should actually educate themselves on this topic, and I've already provided the necessary information in terms of not having any unfair advantage, and also complying with the guidelines set by Cricket Australia.

"If anyone's personal opinion is in that sort of way, I hope they go and educate themselves," she shrugged.

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{{^usCountry}} Anaya is hoping to play WBBL in March next year, provided her testosterone levels remain within prescribed limits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anaya is hoping to play WBBL in March next year, provided her testosterone levels remain within prescribed limits. {{/usCountry}}

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“I was served with silence”

The 25-year-old also opened up about her disappointment with the BCCI’s response after she reached out to the Indian board. She said the lack of communication was heartbreaking and urged the BCCI to use her experience as a starting point to frame a policy on transgender participation in women’s cricket in India.

"...it is very disappointing and heartbreaking that I was served with silence.

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"I knew that transitioning was going to make me steer away from cricket...I hope that BCCI is open to this and tries to form policies surrounding this topic, since I'm the first case in India.

"I would be happy to be a part of the team and provide my insights and gatherings throughout my whole journey and what would work best for our country and women's sport in the future," she said.

Anaya also reflected on the personal journey that came with her transition, admitting that it meant stepping away from the sport she loved and navigating major changes in her life and family. Despite the challenges, she said she remains grateful for the journey and feels she has finally reached a new beginning.

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"To be honest, transitioning was always about being happy and comfortable in my own skin. And I had to take the necessary steps during that time in my life to basically give up the sport that I loved. Go through major changes, go through major family dynamic changes and everything. ...And I couldn't be more grateful for this journey. It's been a rollercoaster, it's been brutal, it's been filled with emotions, but I'm glad I'm on the stepping stone now," she added.