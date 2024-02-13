From 79-5 to 220-6: Andre Russell demolishes Azam Zampa as 'Russellmania' takes over Australia in 3rd T20I

With Australia taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match Twenty20 series, the onus was on record-time T20 World Cup winners West Indies to salvage pride in the third encounter of the bilateral opera at the Perth Stadium on Tuesday. Glenn Maxwell notched up a record-equaling century in the previous encounter to seal Australia's 34-run win over the Men from the Caribbean at Adelaide on Sunday. West Indies' Andre Russell plays a shot next to Australia's wicket-keeper Matthew Wade (AFP)

Taking on the hosts in the third and final T20I of the series, West Indies suffered a top-order collapse as Australia reduced the visitors to 79-5 inside the first nine overs. Reviving the West Indies innings in the dead rubber, Andre Russell and Sherfane Rutherford demolished the formidable Australian side with their match-changing partnership. Known for their aggressive style of batting in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Russell and Rutherford struck quick-fire half-centuries to rescue the West Indies from a precarious situation.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

ALSO READ: England greats Atherton, Bell sense fear in Rohit Sharma's eyes ahead of Rajkot Test: 'India are worried'

‘Russellmania’ takes over Australia

Leading the fightback of the West Indies side, Rutherford played a scintillating knock of 67 off 40 balls. The middle-order batter smashed five sixes and five fours in his crucial knock. However, the Rutherford show was overshadowed by power-hitter Russell, who played a breathtaking knock of 71 off 29 balls. Russell batted at a strike rate of 244.83 and smoked seven sixes.

Russell demolishes Zampa

Rutherford and Russell recorded their highest T20 scores in the 3rd T20I against Australia. The duo also stitched a memorable 139-run partnership as the West Indies posted a mammoth total of 220-6 in the 20-over contest. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Russell also took Australia's Adam Zampa to the cleaners in the high-scoring encounter. Russell smoked four sixes and a four to make sure Aussie spinner Zampa leaked 28 runs in his final over. Zampa ended up registering his most expensive spell in T20Is. With an economy of 16.20, Zampa leaked 65 runs in his four overs against the West Indies.

David Warner bids farewell in Australia

Chasing the gigantic total of 221 in the final T20I of the series, Australia remained in the hunt through veteran David Warner. The Australian opener played a brilliant knock of 81 off 49 balls. Australia's Tim David remained unbeaten on 41 off 19 balls. However, Warner and David's batting blitz failed to inspire Australia as the hosts only managed to score 183-5 to lose the match by 37 runs. After the match, Australian opener Warner confirmed that he has played his last game for Australia at home.