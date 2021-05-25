'When I got out to Rashid, I went to shower with clothes and shoes on': KKR's Andre Russell recalls IPL 2018 incident

For the towering figure and daunting personality that Andre Russell carries with himself, he is a fairly emotional person from within. The image of a distraught Russell sitting on the staircase of the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai after he was bowled around his legs by Sam Curran in this year’s IPL should be fresh in many cricket fans’ memories. The Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder has recently revealed that it was not the first time he was devastated after being dismissed. Russell said he was so disappointed after getting out to Rashid Khan in IPL 2018 Qualifier 2 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad that he went into the shower with his cricket clothes on.

KKR needed 57 off 33 balls to book a place in the IPL finals when Russell walked into the middle in front of his home crowd at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR had just lost set batsman Chris Lynn but the match was still in their grasp with Russell walking in. But the KKR big hitter was dismissed for 3 off 7 balls.

"When I got out to Rashid Khan, I got back inside and went in to shower with my cricket clothes on," Russell told KKR.in. "My shoes and everything was wet. I was just there with the water running all over me because (the loss meant) it was basically the last game (of the season)."

Russell went to cut a Rashid Khan delivery which turned back towards himsharply and got the outside edge of his bat.

Russell said if he had stayed there till the end, KKR might have won that match easily.

"I didn't get out being Dre Russ," Russell said in hindsight. "I started to overthink the game. That was actually a ball I could have put away, and that's the moment where I knew I had messed up. If I was still batting at the back end, we would have won comfortably."

Watch: With curtains as aid, Chahal takes a sneak peek at wife Dhanashree's dance video

The prolific six-hitter said he was disappointed with himself and that’s why he went to the shower with his clothes and shoes on.

"I was just disappointed with myself. That's why I went into the shower with everything wet. I was happy that no one saw me that way because it was embarrassing. People would have been like - 'Are you losing it?' I realised (from that incident that) if a bowler feels you are scared to lift your bat, they are gonna be all over you. You have to back off a bowler by playing shots sometimes," he said.