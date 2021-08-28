Andre Russell smashes 14-ball fifty as Jamaica Tallawahs record biggest win in CPL history

Andre Russell fired boundaries all around the Warner Park in Jamaica Tallawahs vs Saint Lucia Kings match on Friday as he hammered the fastest half-century in Caribbean Premier League history. Russell came on to bat at a moment when Tallawahs were at 199/3 in the 18th over and had lost two wickets in two balls.

Russell went on to start hitting shots straightaway as he smashed six sixes and three fours in the match to post a 14-ball half century. He remained unbeaten on 50* as he helped his team post 255/5 in 20 overs.

Chasing the mammoth target of 256 runs to win, The Kings were never able to stitch a partnership and were bundled out for 135 in 17.1 overs. The only standout batsman was the in-form Tim David who made 56 from 28. Migael Pretorius starred with the ball picking four wickets for 32 runs.

Tallawahs' 120-run victory is the biggest win in the history of CPL.

Russell, who was named man of the match for his performance, said that he went with a clear frame of mind of what he wanted to do.

"Went there with a clear frame of mind, the platform had been sent and I could play my shots. First game of the tournament, well done to the boys for starting well," he said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"There was no pressure on me with the start we had, nine times out of 10, I can go and play my shots like I did today. I may bowl a few overs and go for runs, this is a small ground, if you're off target you can go for runs. I have had a sprained ankle from the last," he signed off.

Brief Scores: Jamaica Tallawahs 255/5 (Russell, 50*, Lewis 48; McCoy 3/52) vs Saint Lucia Kings 135/10 (David 56; McCoy 3/52, Pretorius 4/32)

(With inputs from ANI)