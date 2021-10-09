Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Andy Flower appointed Afghanistan's consultant for T20 World Cup
cricket

Andy Flower appointed Afghanistan's consultant for T20 World Cup

Flower had played a pivotal role in guiding England to a victory at the T20 World Cup in 2010 during his time at the helm between 2009 and 2014.
Andy Flower(Getty Images)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 01:36 PM IST
PTI |

Former Zimbabwe captain and England coach Andy Flower has been named as Afghanistan's national team consultant for the T20 World Cup, the Afghanistan Cricket Board said.

Flower had played a pivotal role in guiding England to a victory at the T20 World Cup in 2010 during his time at the helm between 2009 and 2014.

"We are delighted that Andy has joined ACB. Andy has worked with a number of our players in various franchise completions and his vast experience will be very beneficial and useful to help the team in the World Cup," ACB chairman Azizullah Fazli said in a statement.

Flower has represented Zimbabwe in 63 Tests and 213 ODIs before switching to coaching. He has worked with England and also had multiple coaching stints in various franchises and T20 leagues around the world, including IPL, CPL, PSL, and The Hundred.

The Afghanistan team left for Qatar from Kabul on October 6.

Mohammed Nabi, who will captain the Afghanistan team at the ICC event, said: "The team has started training in Qatar to adjust with the weather. They are waiting for the UAE visas and everyone is prepared for the World Cup." 

RELATED STORIES

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
andy flower t20 world cup
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Virat bhai said ‘be prepared, you’re selected as an opener in India T20 WC team'

MS Dhoni to continue playing for CSK in next year's IPL: Report

'Thank you for the memories': Warner's social media post suggests end of SRH run

IPL 2021: Full list of records toppled by Ishan, Suryakumar as MI post 235/9
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP