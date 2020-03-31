e-paper
Anil Kumble does his bit in fight against COVID-19

Anil Kumble does his bit in fight against COVID-19

Kumble thus joined a host of leading sportspersons like batting mastero Sachin Tendulkar, India skipper Virat Kohli, his deputy Rohit Sharma, Mithali Raj, pugilist Mary Kom among others who have generously contributed for the noble cause.

Mar 31, 2020
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
File image of Anil Kumble.
File image of Anil Kumble.(Getty Images)
         

Former India captain and coach Anil Kumble on Tuesday made a donation to the Central and Karnataka state relief funds to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

“To bowl out #Covid19India we all need to come together and fight this battle. I have made my humble contributions to #PMCaresFund #PMNRF and #CMReliefFund @PMOIndia @narendramodi @CMofKarnataka @BSYBJP Please do #StaySafeStayHome,” he tweeted.

 

The legendary leg-spinner however refrained from disclosing the amount he has donated.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the death toll due to COVID-19 has increased to 32 while the cases have soared to 1,251 till Monday night.

