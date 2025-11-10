Another CSK star, not Sam Curran, deactivates account like Ravindra Jadeja as Rajasthan Royals trade drama gains steam

It has reportedly been confirmed that Ravindra Jadeja and Sanju Samson won't be part of a straight-swap deal between the Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the mini-auction for the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 2008 champions have demanded a second player from Chennai. And while the name has yet to be confirmed, the player dropped a subtle hint on Monday after pulling off a social-media move similar to that of Jadeja. Will other CSK player will join Ravindra Jadeja in RR?

The India all-rounder shockingly deactivated his Instagram account on Sunday amid swirling rumours about his exit from Chennai to reunite with Rajasthan after 16 years, having last played for the franchise in the inaugural two seasons, 2008 and 2009. On Monday, another Chennai player, Matheesha Pathirana, also deactivated his Instagram account, sparking a frenzy among fans.

Besides Jadeja, two other players were heavily linked to Rajasthan – all-rounder Sam Curran and Sri Lankan fast bowler Pathirana. According to The Indian Express, Rajasthan are keen on Pathirana joining their camp alongside Jadeja. Chennai, however, did not entertain the proposal and instead quickly offered Curran. Although official confirmation is still pending, Curran’s Instagram account remains active.

Pathirana had joined the Chennai camp midway through the 2022 season as a replacement player, but quickly evolved into a key weapon in CSK’s bowling arsenal. In 32 matches since, he has picked up 47 wickets at an economy rate of 8.68. He was instrumental in Chennai claiming their fifth IPL title in 2023, when he took 19 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 14.63.

The report in the national daily had revealed that CSK are reluctant to release the Sri Lankan pacer, who they’ve been nurturing and expect to play a key role in the future. It also mentioned that Rajasthan were keen on acquiring Shivam Dube as well, but the idea was not entertained at all, adding a fresh twist to the longstanding Samson transfer saga.

All teams are expected to announce their retention list by November 15, which is the deadline date. The auction for the 2026 season is reportedly scheduled to take place on December 16.