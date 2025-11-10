Search Search
Monday, Nov 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Another CSK star, not Sam Curran, deactivates account like Ravindra Jadeja as Rajasthan Royals trade drama gains steam

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Nov 10, 2025 01:08 pm IST

Another CSK player hinted at an exit after making a social media move like Ravindra Jadeja.

It has reportedly been confirmed that Ravindra Jadeja and Sanju Samson won't be part of a straight-swap deal between the Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the mini-auction for the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 2008 champions have demanded a second player from Chennai. And while the name has yet to be confirmed, the player dropped a subtle hint on Monday after pulling off a social-media move similar to that of Jadeja.

Will other CSK player will join Ravindra Jadeja in RR?
Will other CSK player will join Ravindra Jadeja in RR?

The India all-rounder shockingly deactivated his Instagram account on Sunday amid swirling rumours about his exit from Chennai to reunite with Rajasthan after 16 years, having last played for the franchise in the inaugural two seasons, 2008 and 2009. On Monday, another Chennai player, Matheesha Pathirana, also deactivated his Instagram account, sparking a frenzy among fans.

ALSO READ: Ravindra Jadeja ready for CSK exit after Dhoni talks; RR not content with Sam Curran as Samson deal faces twist: Report

Besides Jadeja, two other players were heavily linked to Rajasthan – all-rounder Sam Curran and Sri Lankan fast bowler Pathirana. According to The Indian Express, Rajasthan are keen on Pathirana joining their camp alongside Jadeja. Chennai, however, did not entertain the proposal and instead quickly offered Curran. Although official confirmation is still pending, Curran’s Instagram account remains active.

Pathirana had joined the Chennai camp midway through the 2022 season as a replacement player, but quickly evolved into a key weapon in CSK’s bowling arsenal. In 32 matches since, he has picked up 47 wickets at an economy rate of 8.68. He was instrumental in Chennai claiming their fifth IPL title in 2023, when he took 19 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 14.63.

The report in the national daily had revealed that CSK are reluctant to release the Sri Lankan pacer, who they’ve been nurturing and expect to play a key role in the future. It also mentioned that Rajasthan were keen on acquiring Shivam Dube as well, but the idea was not entertained at all, adding a fresh twist to the longstanding Samson transfer saga.

All teams are expected to announce their retention list by November 15, which is the deadline date. The auction for the 2026 season is reportedly scheduled to take place on December 16.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India Squad for SA Tests match Today.
Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India Squad for SA Tests match Today.
News / Cricket News / Another CSK star, not Sam Curran, deactivates account like Ravindra Jadeja as Rajasthan Royals trade drama gains steam
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On