Ravindra Jadeja ready for CSK exit after Dhoni talks; RR not content with Sam Curran as Samson deal faces twist: Report

One of the most high-profile trade deals in IPL history is taking shape between the Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals, where two of the three players involved are all but certain. Rajasthan and Chennai re-established the negotiations around a potential Sanju Samson deal, and the five-time winners offered two players in exchange, with Ravindra Jadeja being one of them. While the other player has been revealed to be England all-rounder Sam Curran, The Indian Express reported that Rajasthan aren't quite content with this part of the deal, hinting at another complication in the Samson transfer saga. Ravindra Jadeja last played for RR in 2009(IPL)

Samson's potential move to CSK has been the focus of IPL trade talks over the last few months, with a national daily having previously reported that the India wicketkeeper-batter met with the Chennai management on the sidelines of the Major League Season in the US earlier this year.

Hence, when Samson made it clear to Rajasthan that he would want to end their seven-year association ahead of the mini-auction in December, the Royals immediately knocked on CSK's door. But the deal reportedly collapsed instantly after Chennai agreed not to release any of their player in exchange. However, over the last few days, the two franchises reignited the talks, with Chennai willing to offer two players in exchange for Samson.

According to The Indian Express, besides Jadeja, CSK offered Curran to Rajasthan, but the 2008 champions aren't satisfied with the second part of the deal. They have their eyes on Sri Lanka fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana, and Chennai are not willing to let go of him, given that the player is expected to take over a bigger role at the franchise in the years to come.

Ravindra Jadeja ready for CSK exit after MS Dhoni talks

The report added that Rajasthan was keen on acquiring an Indian spinner in exchange for Samson and had been pushing for Jadeja from the start. In fact, before agreeing to the deal on the all-rounder, former captain MS Dhoni, incumbent leader Ruturaj Gaikwad and head coach Stephen Fleming had lengthy discussions with Jadeja. "Dhoni was involved in the discussions with Jadeja to gauge his interest and only after the all-rounder too agreed on a move to Rajasthan that further talks took shape," the report mentioned.

After agreeing on Jadeja, Rajasthan reportedly pushed for Shivam Dube as well, but the idea was not entertained by Chennai, who were quick to propose Curran as an alternative ahead of Pathirana.