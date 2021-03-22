Home / Cricket / Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli land in Pune with daughter Vamika for ODIs- WATCH
India skipper Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma landed in Pune with daughter Vamika for the upcoming ODI series against England.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:24 PM IST
Virat Kohli along with Anushka Sharma with baby Vamika arrive in Pune. (screengrab)(Instagram)

India captain Virat Kohli, on Sunday, flew to Pune with wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika for the upcoming ODI series against England.

They accompanied the rest of the India team to the Maharashtra city in a chartered flight. The family was spotted disembarking the aircraft and entering the airport with families of Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal. While Pandya was seen carrying his baby, Agastya, with Natasa Stankovich, leg-spinner Chahal was chatting with wife Dhanashree Verma on their way in.

Anushka Sharma, in a video gone viral on the internet, could be seen brisk walking to airport terminal with a covering over her daughter's head. In another photo that has been doing rounds on social media, the actor was seen carrying her baby while Kohli carried the child's walker.

WATCH| Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma with baby Vamika in Pune

The star couple welcomed their daughter earlier this year on January 11. Virat Kohli shared an Instagram post to make the announcement and captioned it: “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

A few days later, Virat and Anushka took to their respective social media accounts to share the name of the child. The post read: "We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy."

Anushka and Virat dated for several years before getting married in Italy in 2017. The two are in Pune for the three-match ODI series, with the first game taking place on Tuesday, March 23.

