'Any chance BCCI could locate that money': Former Aus batsman Hodge says players still owed 35% money by Kochi Tuskers

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) had expanded the Indian Premier League to 10 teams for the 2011 edition. Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Pune Warriors India were added to the group of teams for the season to expand the league. However, after just one season, the Kochi Tuskers franchise's contract was terminated by the BCCI as they failed to pay bank guarantee after a dispute among multiple owners.

It has been said that several players did not receive payment from the franchise. Former Australia batsman Brad Hodge on Monday cheekily enquired if BCCI has been able to "locate" the money that the now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala owed him for representing them in the 2011 edition of the Indian Premier League.

READ | Warnie would have a smoke as he was walking onto the ground: Clarke recalls Shane Warne's struggles with media pressure

The 46-year-old had played 14 games for KTK, scoring 285 runs at an average of 35.63. He was bought by Kochi Tuskers for USD 425,000 at the 2010 auction.

"Players are still owed 35% of their money earned from ten years ago from the @IPL representing Kochi tuskers. Any chance @BCCI could locate that money?," Hodge tweeted.

As per Hodge's tweet, it seems that Kochi Tuskers still owe the Australian more than USD 127,000.

He was reacting to a report published in the 'Telegraph' about Indian women's team not receiving their share of USD 550,000 ICC prize money from the BCCI.

It must be noted that Kochi Tuskers were expelled after just one season for defaulting on an annual payment of ₹155.3 crores in 2011.

Players such as Rahul Dravid, S Sreesanth and Mahela Jayawardene had represented the franchise, which was bought for a whopping ₹1550 crore. It had finished eighth in the 10-team tournament.

KTK had failed to pay the bank guarantee per year, which led to their termination from the cash-rich league.

One of the co-owners of the franchise, Rendezvous Sports World had dragged BCCI to the Bombay High Court, which ordered the Indian board to pay the franchise ₹550 crore.

In 2012, there were reports that some cricketers who played for the disbanded IPL team, didn't receive 30 to 40 percent of their promised payments.

(with PTI inputs)