‘Apologise to Jaiswal’: Manjrekar tells selectors after Rohit Sharma picked for Afghanistan ODIs

Sanjay Manjrekar can’t understand the logic behind the BCCI selectors’ decision to pick Rohit Sharma over Yashasvi Jaiswal for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan starting June 14. The former India batter was critical of the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel, believing that if anyone deserved a place in the squad, it was Jaiswal, especially with the long-term picture in mind. Manjrekar firmly believes Rohit’s days in international cricket are numbered and that despite playing just one format, neither form nor fitness is on his side. Sanjay Manjrekar isn't a fan of Yashasvi Jaiswal getting ignored for Rohit Sharma (AFP)

In such a scenario, Jaiswal is not only cut out for the 2027 World Cup but also deserves a place in the current Indian team. With Rohit closing in on 39, Manjrekar suggested that even if accommodating Jaiswal means moving on from a legend like Rohit, so be it. He also felt that leaving out Sai Sudharsan was equally harsh. But in Jaiswal’s case, especially after his exceptional performances in Tests, Manjrekar reckons the youngster deserves an apology from the selectors.

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“Sai Sudharsan has three fifties in four innings for India in ODI cricket. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s last innings was an unbeaten 116. And yet, these guys are not playing for India. Instead, the selectors have gone with a veteran whose fitness is a question mark and who is clearly out of form. Now explain that to me. What is the logic behind it? What is the vision?” Manjrekar said on Sportstar’s Insight Edge podcast

“If they were compelled to make a compromise and pick Rohit Sharma for whatever reasons, then the first thing they should do is pick up the phone, call Jaiswal and apologise. This is a young player who has done tremendous things at the toughest level in Test cricket. He is just 24 years old, in his prime, with a bright future ahead of him. The same goes for Sai Sudharsan. Guys like Gill, Sudharsan and Jaiswal are tailor-made to be India’s top three in ODI cricket.”

Selectors' job is not only to think about Kohli and Rohit For the longest time, Jaiswal has been waiting in line. He has played just four ODIs for India, scoring 171, including an unbeaten 116 against South Africa in Vizag last December. To further prove his point, Manjrekar reminded everyone that Rohit Sharma has already featured in three 50-over World Cups. It is unfortunate that despite coming close on all three occasions, India could not lift the trophy, but Yashasvi Jaiswal cannot be blamed for that. In Virat Kohli’s case, however, Manjrekar is convinced that Kohli still has the form and fitness to continue, but he certainly does not feel the same way about Rohit. Which is why, according to Manjrekar, the selectors need to do ‘the right thing.’

“Everybody knows what the right thing to do is. When you look at numbers and try to justify the selection, that’s not really the job. The job is to do what’s best for Indian cricket going forward. Is Rohit Sharma going to be your key player for the next 50-over World Cup in the years ahead? That’s the question that needs to be asked. Or would you rather give that opportunity right now to a Yashasvi Jaiswal or a Sai Sudharsan?” asked Manjrekar.

“And the players we are talking about here have already played multiple World Cups. India, meanwhile, haven’t won a 50-over World Cup since 2011. Whichever way I look at it, you have got to move on. With Virat Kohli, I can maybe understand it because there is still form, fitness and everything else going in his favour. But a selector’s job is not just about thinking of Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma. They also have to think about the 50 or 100 other players who are fighting for an opportunity to play for India.”