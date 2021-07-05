'Are you James Anderson or God of bowling?': Twitter cannot keep calm as Anderson picks 1000th first-class wicket- WATCH

England pacer James Anderson etched his name in the history books once again as bagged a staggering 1000th wicket in first-class cricket. The right-arm pacer added this feather to his cap during the ongoing County Game against Kent at the Emirates Old Trafford.

Representing Lancashire, Anderson bagged a seven-wicket haul, at the time of writing, en route to claiming the milestone. Zak Crawley, Jordon Cox, Oliver Robinson, Jack Leaning, Heino Kuhn, Matt Milnes, and Harry Podmore were Anderson's victims as Kent, on day two, were reduce to 54/9 after 24 overs. Kuhn was Anderson's 1000th victim.

In June, Anderson had added another feather to his already illustrious cap as he surpassed former skipper Alastair Cook to become England's most-capped Test cricketer.

Anderson achieved the feat in the second Test against New Zealand at Edgbaston. The legendary pacer has now featured in 162 matches for England one more than Cook, who played 161 games in the longest format.

Fast bowler Stuart Broad is third on the list having played 147 Tests for England while former cricketer Alec Stewart occupies the fourth spot with 133 games under his belt.

Anderson is the only fast bowler who has taken more than 600 wickets in the longest format of the game. He has 617 scalps in Test cricket.

The right-handed pacer had revealed he wasn't sure if he was good enough to play international cricket when he started off in May 2003 against Zimbabwe at the Lord's.

England pacer was last seen in action during the two-match Test series against New Zealand. Anderson's next appearance will be against India, when the two teams lock horns during a five-match Test series.

(With inputs from ANI)