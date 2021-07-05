'No one has any doubt about his ability': Laxman wants 21-year-old Indian batsman to play all six matches against SL

VVS Laxman has revealed his choice of opener for the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka. Laxman has said that he wants Prithvi Shaw to open all six matches during India's tour of Sri Lanka. India will play three ODIs and as many T20Is against Sri Lanka, with the series scheduled to start on the 13th of July.

Laxman during a discussion on Star Sports praised Shaw as he said that there is no doubt on his ability and he would like to see Shaw open in all the matches that are going to take place in Sri Lanka. There are several youngsters in the squad for the tour of Sri Lanka with Shikhar Dhawan named as captain

Players like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devdutt Padikkal are also in contention to open for the ODI matches, whereas Nitish Rana and Ishan Kishan are being considered for the T20I matches.

"I will want Prithvi Shaw to play all the six matches, not only the ODIs but T20Is as well. No one has any doubt about his ability."

Prithvi Shaw looked in good touch during the Indian Premier League 2021 as he smashed the bowlers all around the park with Dhawan being his opening partner for Delhi Capitals. After being dropped during the tour of Australia, Laxman further emphasized how crucial of an opportunity this is for Shaw to prove himself to be a competent opener for Team India.

“This will definitely be an opportunity for him because he has to make a comeback in all formats, not only in white-ball cricket but in Test matches as well." Laxman said.

"More than the IPL, I was impressed with his performance as a captain in the Vijay Hazare tournament because he was dropped from the Indian team and there was a lot of discussion about his technique."

The analyst pointed out the change in technique that Shaw had made to his batting style in the IPL. He highlighted his eagerness and hunger to improve in Shaw's attitude during IPL 2021. Shaw was the fourth-highest run-scorer in the Orange Cap race with 308 runs to his name. IPL 2021 was suspended earlier this year due to the COVID-19 situation in India.

"We saw the hunger in him in the Vijay Hazare tournament, match after match not only centuries but match-winning knocks, highest run-getter in the tournament as a captain. Secondly, we also saw the change in his technique in the IPL. This is what you want to see from a young batsman." said Laxman