'Then it becomes slightly easier to play': Chopra highlights reason behind Bumrah's patchy form in WTC final

India performed poorly in the all-important World Test Championship final against New Zealand. It was expected to be a pace-friendly pitch at the Ageas Bowl and with rain and cloudy conditions in Southampton prevailing for five days of the WTC final, the pitch became difficult to play at for the batsmen. New Zealand pacers bowled spectacularly in the final as they didn't let any Indian batsmen settle down in their innings.

While the pacers bowled out New Zealand for 249 runs in the first innings, they didn't look menacing in the second innings. Jasprit Bumrah drew a lot of flak for his performance in the final where he failed to pick even a single wicket. Bumrah did not look at his best during the match as the Kiwi batsmen managed to negate his threat.

Former India batsman and noted commentator Aakash Chopra talked about Bumrah's struggle in the WTC final. Chopra pointed out one of the reasons why Bumrah did not trouble the Kiwi batsmen in Southampton. He said that Bumrah bowls with a straight hand and in that wrist position, the ball doesn't swing much.

"There is no doubt Bumrah is a special bowler, he is one of its kind. Absolute phenomenal bowler but is quick in the air. He keeps his hand straight, so the ball goes absolutely straight, doesn't swing much. In the first half of the English summer, you need to make the ball move a lot more because the ball comes slightly slower after pitching. Then it becomes slightly easier to play," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

However, Chopra said that Bumrah would be back to his best in the Test series in England.

"In the second half of the English summer, if you bowl at this pace, the air speed comes very handy because the ball starts reversing. Let's be patient, one off game for Bumrah. I am not going to read too much into his performances."

Chopra also commented on Bumrah bowling less overs than Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma in the final. He said that Ishant and Shami have more experience than Bumrah and that might have played a factor in them outperforming Bumrah in the final.

"Ishant Sharma was very good but he was drawing on his experience, he has played county cricket in England as well and 100 Test matches. Shami has also played more Test cricket than Bumrah."