Arjun Tendulkar refuses to eat cake on father Sachin Tendulkar's birthday, find out why

The Indian Premier League 2026 edition is in full swing, with every player and member of the management staff dedicated to their roles and responsibilities across this 2-month long summer of franchise cricket. Amid constant travel and workload, certain important moments and relationships that go far beyond the boundary ropes often take a back seat. The 26-year-old Arjun Tendulkar, who serves as a fast-bowling all-rounder for the Lucknow Super Giants, shared a candid, heartfelt birthday message for his father, Sachin Tendulkar, on X.

Arjun Tendulkar shared a candid birthday message for his father, Sachin Tendulkar(PTI)

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The video quickly gained traction online as the son wished his father an emotional happy birthday. The moment carried a personal touch, as Arjun politely declined a Biscoff cheesecake, noting he does not often consume sugar. He signed off with a ‘see you soon’ message at the end, reflecting his commitment to continue working relentlessly with LSG until the end of the season.

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{{^usCountry}} Sachin, often dubbed the ‘God of Cricket’, turned 53 Today, April 24th, celebrating his special day without his son around, who is currently fulfilling his duties with LSG. While it’s a moment of celebration for his family and fans around the world, the video highlights the young Tendulkar's discipline and perseverance. As he is still trying to make his mark for his country and in the IPL, following in his father's footsteps. Arjun's stint at LSG {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sachin, often dubbed the ‘God of Cricket’, turned 53 Today, April 24th, celebrating his special day without his son around, who is currently fulfilling his duties with LSG. While it’s a moment of celebration for his family and fans around the world, the video highlights the young Tendulkar's discipline and perseverance. As he is still trying to make his mark for his country and in the IPL, following in his father's footsteps. Arjun's stint at LSG {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Arjun, who still has plenty of cricket ahead of him, was acquired by LSG for his base price of INR 30 Lakhs in the 2026 auction. Despite being part of the Mumbai Indians setup since 2021, the youngster lacked playing time, appearing in just 5 matches across 5 seasons. Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar, the ‘God of cricket’ turns 53: The mountain of 100 hundreds examined closely {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arjun, who still has plenty of cricket ahead of him, was acquired by LSG for his base price of INR 30 Lakhs in the 2026 auction. Despite being part of the Mumbai Indians setup since 2021, the youngster lacked playing time, appearing in just 5 matches across 5 seasons. Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar, the ‘God of cricket’ turns 53: The mountain of 100 hundreds examined closely {{/usCountry}}

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However, his move to LSG in search of opportunities is yet to bear fruit, as he continues to push for his place in the playing XI and mark his first appearance this campaign.

His debut for LSG doesn’t seem far away, with the franchise struggling to find the right balance under the captaincy of Rishabh Pant. This could open doors for Arjun in the lower middle order, an area that has struggled so far to capitalise on the starts provided by the top order.

The video, which quickly gained spotlight amongst cricket fans, shows the reality beyond the glamour of the pitch and cameras. It captures how a young cricketer's personal responsibilities intersect with his personal relations, despite carrying a legacy as significant as Sachin’s.

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