Arshdeep Singh changes DP, wipes Instagram profile almost clean; viral Virat Kohli post also deleted

India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh triggered a social media frenzy late on Monday night after wiping his Instagram profile almost clean. Not only did he change his display picture, but he also deleted more than 200 posts, including the viral reel with Virat Kohli from the Champions Trophy 2025 campaign.

Arshdeep Singh’s dramatic Instagram purge left internet spiralling(AFP)

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There has been no explanation yet from Arshdeep regarding the sudden social media activity, leaving fans scrambling to decode whether the move hinted at a personal reset, a rebranding exercise, or something far bigger behind the scenes.

More than 200 Instagram posts have disappeared, reducing his total uploads to just 40. Contrary to several claims circulating on social media, Arshdeep has neither deleted all posts related to Punjab Kings nor removed PBKS from his bio. Whether some posts were later reinstated, however, could not be independently verified by Hindustan Times.

ALSO READ: INR 36 crore down the drain: How Punjab Kings bought IPL 2026's best top order and the worst bowling unit

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{{^usCountry}} The remaining posts primarily feature moments with his family, milestones from his cricketing journey, and a handful of brand endorsements. But the biggest surprise remains the removal of the Kohli-Champions Trophy clip, which had amassed more than 150 million views on his account. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The remaining posts primarily feature moments with his family, milestones from his cricketing journey, and a handful of brand endorsements. But the biggest surprise remains the removal of the Kohli-Champions Trophy clip, which had amassed more than 150 million views on his account. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Arshdeep has found himself at the centre of social media backlash multiple times in recent weeks. Earlier this month, an alleged racial remark directed at Tilak Varma before Punjab’s match against the Mumbai Indians went viral online. He was allegedly heard saying, “Oye Andhere, sunscreen lagaaya?” (“Hey, dark one, did you apply sunscreen?”), which triggered outrage among sections of fans and cricket experts alike. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arshdeep has found himself at the centre of social media backlash multiple times in recent weeks. Earlier this month, an alleged racial remark directed at Tilak Varma before Punjab’s match against the Mumbai Indians went viral online. He was allegedly heard saying, “Oye Andhere, sunscreen lagaaya?” (“Hey, dark one, did you apply sunscreen?”), which triggered outrage among sections of fans and cricket experts alike. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Former India cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan had strongly criticised Arshdeep and even called for his suspension from the IPL. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Former India cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan had strongly criticised Arshdeep and even called for his suspension from the IPL. {{/usCountry}}

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“Nobody believed me. Everyone mocked and trolled me. Arshdeep should be banned this season and should be paid on a pro rata basis. The players today should be hit where it hurts the most,” he had written on X.

He further added: “If BCCI takes action, I will name people who racially abused me.”

Arshdeep later courted controversy again after a fiery response to a fan on Snapchat following PBKS’s defeat to Mumbai. Soon after, he sparked fresh debate for teasing his own teammate, Priyansh Arya, in another Snapchat story that quickly went viral online.

At the end of it all, the speedster incurred a poor IPL 2026 season, where he picked up only 14 wickets in 14 games at an economy rate of 10.21.

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