Arshdeep Singh enjoys the highs and lows with a simple life mantra: ‘Kal ka Kal dekhenge…’

Arshdeep Singh has become an integral part of India's T20I set-up after playing a crucial role in India's World Cup triumph in Barbados this year. The left-arm paceman's stock has risen rapidly, and in the ongoing T20I series, he is leading the Indian pace attack against Bangladesh. In the series opener, the left-arm paceman claimed three wickets to break the visitors' back and laid the foundation for India's emphatic seven-wicket win. India's Arshdeep Singh celebrates the wicket during 1st T20I against Bangladesh.(BCCI - X)

Arshdeep debuted just two years ago but has already played 55 T20Is, including two World Cups. The left-arm paceman talked about his journey in the Indian team in the past two years where he saw both highs and lows.

"I am enjoying my game and didn't even realise how these two years flew by. I just try and stay in the present, enjoy the highs and lows, that is my focus," Arshdeep said ahead of the second T20I against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

The young pacer also opened up on his life mantra and attitude, as he doesn't think much about the future.

"My life's mantra is to enjoy the present. Today is my rest day so I will enjoy my rest today. Kal ka Kal dekhenge (Will think about tomorrow when it comes). The T20 World Cup is two years away, very far I don't think much about the future," he added when a question on his future was thrown his way.

The Punjab pacer, who honed his red-ball skills in county cricket last season and put up a stellar display in the Duleep Trophy recently, has been making a case for a maiden Test cap too but doesn't want to talk about that.

"I want to do my best in all the formats wherever I get the opportunity," he said.

Playing in different formats teaches players a lot: Arshdeep

Asked what difference he has felt in his white-ball skills since becoming an all-format player, Arshdeep said, "I enjoy that we can see how quickly you can adapt to the conditions, ground dimensions and format.

"It gives opportunity to the players to explore their skills. How he can take wickets in different ways, how to absorb pressure.

"Playing in different formats teaches players a lot. In red ball, you get more overs to bowl, it teaches you patience, here (in T20s) you don't need patience, you have to think about what a batter can do," he said.