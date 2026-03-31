Arshdeep Singh’s wide-ball nightmare returns, bowls 11-ball over to equal unwanted IPL record vs GT

Arshdeep Singh endured a forgettable outing as his issues with wides resurfaced during the IPL 2026 clash against the Gujarat Titans. The Punjab Kings pacer bowled an erratic 11-ball over, matching an unwanted IPL record, and finished wicketless after conceding 42 runs in his four-over spell. Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh catches the ball (REUTERS)

Arshdeep bowled four wides and a no-ball in his final over, which stretched to 11 deliveries and included a boundary, as he conceded 12 runs. It was the longest over in IPL history, matching five other bowlers — Mohammed Siraj (vs Mumbai Indians, 2023), Tushar Deshpande (vs LSG, Chennai, 2023), Shardul Thakur (vs KKR, Kolkata, 2025), Sandeep Sharma (vs DC, Delhi, 2025), and Hardik Pandya (vs GT, Wankhede, 2025).

PBKS vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026

This is not the first time Arshdeep has endured such struggles with control. During the second T20I against South Africa national cricket team in a home series last December, the India pacer bowled a 13-ball over that included seven wides, setting the record for the longest over by an Indian in T20I history. The over, which came in Mullanpur, cost 18 runs and drew a visible reaction from head coach Gautam Gambhir in the dugout.

Earlier in the game, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal used his experience to good effect, helping Punjab Kings control the middle overs and restrict Gujarat Titans to 162 for 6 on a good batting surface. Chahal returned figures of 2 for 28 in four overs, while seamer Vijaykumar Vyshak picked up 3 for 34. His effort also marked the third-best bowling figures by a PBKS bowler against Gujarat in an IPL match. As for Chahal, the two wickets saw him become IPL's most prolific middle-phase wicket taker with 138 at an average of 25.34. He went past Rajasthan Royals' Ravindra Jadeja, who is now in the second position with 136 wickets.

Captain Shubman Gill (39 off 27) and Jos Buttler (38 off 33) were the main contributors for Gujarat Titans in an otherwise underwhelming batting display.