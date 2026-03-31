PBKS vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Gill's Titans walk into Iyer's Kingdom with early points up for grabs
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score: Punjab Kings and the Gujarat Titans face each other in the 4th match of the IPL 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh.
PBKS vs GT LIVE Score: Punjab Kings take on Gujarat Titans in the 4th match of the IPL 2026.
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score: Punjab Kings begin their IPL 2026 campaign tonight against Gujarat Titans in Match 4 of the season at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. It is the first appearance of the season for both sides, which immediately gives this contest extra early weight: one team will leave with momentum, clarity and two points, the other with a few selection and balance questions already chasing it before April has begun....Read More
Punjab come into the season with a strong leadership setup under captain Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting, while Gujarat begin under Shubman Gill, looking to reassert themselves after slipping from the title pace that defined their early years in the league. The fixture itself is more evenly poised than the branding of the two sides may suggest. Punjab and Gujarat are locked at 3-3 in their head-to-head meetings.
While the Kings will look to go one better than their last campaign this time, the Titans will be eager to lift their second title. On paper, these two sides look very balanced, and the fixture promises to be exciting.
PBKS vs GT LIVE Score: GT in IPL 2025
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score: Gujarat Titans put together a solid league campaign in IPL 2025, finishing third on the points table with 18 points from 14 matches after nine wins and five defeats. The league campaign was driven by one of the best top-order seasons in the tournament, with Sai Sudarshan emerging as their leading run-scorer with 759 runs and Shubman Gill adding 650 more. Prasidh Krishna led their wicket charts with 25 wickets in a bowling attack that stayed competitive through the season. Gujarat, though, could not, carry that momentum deep into the playoffs. Their campaign ended in the Eliminator, where Mumbai Indians knocked them out, leaving GT with a season that re-established their edge but still fell short of the title push.
PBKS vs GT LIVE Score: PBKS in IPL 2025
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score: Punjab Kings were one of the stories of IPL 2025. They finished top of the league table with 19 points, winning nine, losing four and drawing one, which earned them a direct place in Qualifier 1. It was their strongest league-stage finish in years, and it was driven by a side that finally looked balanced across batting and bowling. Shreyas Iyer led from the front with 604 runs throughout the season,while Arshdeep Singh finished as Punjab's leading wicket-taker with 21. Punjab lost Qualifier 1, but responded by beating the Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 to reach the final. There, their title push ended in the tightest possible way, a six-run defeat that left them runners-up after a season that had promised more.
PBKS vs GT LIVE Score: New season, clean slate, early statement on the line
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 4 of IPL 2026, where Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans begin their campaigns in New Chandigarh. It is still early in the season, but opening nights have a way of shaping mood, momentum and questions. Punjab look to carry the momentum from last season, while the Titans aim to make a strong first impression.