PBKS vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Gill's Titans walk into Iyer's Kingdom with early points up for grabs

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Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score: Punjab Kings face the Gujarat Titans in their first match of the IPL 2026.

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score: Punjab Kings begin their IPL 2026 campaign tonight against Gujarat Titans in Match 4 of the season at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. It is the first appearance of the season for both sides, which immediately gives this contest extra early weight: one team will leave with momentum, clarity and two points, the other with a few selection and balance questions already chasing it before April has begun. Punjab come into the season with a strong leadership setup under captain Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting, while Gujarat begin under Shubman Gill, looking to reassert themselves after slipping from the title pace that defined their early years in the league. The fixture itself is more evenly poised than the branding of the two sides may suggest. Punjab and Gujarat are locked at 3-3 in their head-to-head meetings. While the Kings will look to go one better than their last campaign this time, the Titans will be eager to lift their second title. On paper, these two sides look very balanced, and the fixture promises to be exciting. ...Read More

Punjab come into the season with a strong leadership setup under captain Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting, while Gujarat begin under Shubman Gill, looking to reassert themselves after slipping from the title pace that defined their early years in the league. The fixture itself is more evenly poised than the branding of the two sides may suggest. Punjab and Gujarat are locked at 3-3 in their head-to-head meetings. While the Kings will look to go one better than their last campaign this time, the Titans will be eager to lift their second title. On paper, these two sides look very balanced, and the fixture promises to be exciting.