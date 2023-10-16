Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Arunachal Pradesh vs Gujarat Live Score: Match 3 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 to start at 09:00 AM

Oct 16, 2023 08:05 AM IST

Arunachal Pradesh vs Gujarat Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start at 09:00 AM

Arunachal Pradesh vs Gujarat Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start on 16 Oct 2023 at 09:00 AM
Venue : JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi

Arunachal Pradesh squad - Gujarat squad -
Aarya Desai, Kshitij Patel, Priyank Panchal, Ripal Patel, Saurav Chauhan, Umang Kumar, Vishal Jaiswal, Urvil Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Chintan Gaja, Hardik Patel, Hemang Patel, Piyush Chawla, Ravi Bishnoi, Shen Patel

Arunachal Pradesh vs Gujarat Live Score, Match 3 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 16 Oct 2023 08:05 AM
    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023

    Arunachal Pradesh vs Gujarat Match Details
    Match 3 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 between Arunachal Pradesh and Gujarat to be held at JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi at 09:00 AM.

Arunachal Pradesh Gujarat Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023
