Arunachal Pradesh vs Gujarat Live Score: Match 3 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 to start at 09:00 AM

Arunachal Pradesh vs Gujarat Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start on 16 Oct 2023 at 09:00 AM

Venue : JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi



Arunachal Pradesh squad - Gujarat squad -

Aarya Desai, Kshitij Patel, Priyank Panchal, Ripal Patel, Saurav Chauhan, Umang Kumar, Vishal Jaiswal, Urvil Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Chintan Gaja, Hardik Patel, Hemang Patel, Piyush Chawla, Ravi Bishnoi, Shen Patel

Arunachal Pradesh vs Gujarat Live Score, Match 3 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023