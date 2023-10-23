Arunachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra Live Score: Match 78 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 to start at 11:00 AM

Arunachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 78 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start on 23 Oct 2023 at 11:00 AM

Venue : JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi



Arunachal Pradesh squad -

Aryan Sahani, Jay Bhavsar, Kumar Nyompu, Licha John, Nabam Hachang, Neelam Obi, Aprameya Jaiswal, Avinash Thapa, Divyanshu Yadav, Nabam Joshi, Sitesh Das, Techi Doria, Ayush Awasthi, Techi Sonam, Agnivesh Ayachi, Myendung Singpho, Tana Teti, Techi Neri, Yab Niya, Yorjum Sera

Saurashtra squad -

Hetvik Kotak, Jay Gohil, Samarth Vyas, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Chirag Jani, Parth Bhut, Prerak Mankad, Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson, Tarang Gohel, Aditya Jadeja, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat, Kushang Patel, Pranav Karia, Sammar Gajjar, Yuvraj Chudasama

