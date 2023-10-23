Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Arunachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra Live Score: Match 78 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 to start at 11:00 AM
Live

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 23, 2023 10:04 AM IST

Arunachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 78 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start at 11:00 AM

Arunachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 78 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start on 23 Oct 2023 at 11:00 AM
Venue : JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Arunachal Pradesh squad -
Aryan Sahani, Jay Bhavsar, Kumar Nyompu, Licha John, Nabam Hachang, Neelam Obi, Aprameya Jaiswal, Avinash Thapa, Divyanshu Yadav, Nabam Joshi, Sitesh Das, Techi Doria, Ayush Awasthi, Techi Sonam, Agnivesh Ayachi, Myendung Singpho, Tana Teti, Techi Neri, Yab Niya, Yorjum Sera
Saurashtra squad -
Hetvik Kotak, Jay Gohil, Samarth Vyas, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Chirag Jani, Parth Bhut, Prerak Mankad, Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson, Tarang Gohel, Aditya Jadeja, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat, Kushang Patel, Pranav Karia, Sammar Gajjar, Yuvraj Chudasama

Arunachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra Live Score, Match 78 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 23 Oct 2023 10:04 AM
    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 78 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023

    Arunachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra Match Details
    Match 78 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 between Arunachal Pradesh and Saurashtra to be held at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi at 11:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Topics
Arunachal Pradesh Saurashtra Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023
