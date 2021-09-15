As bowling group, need to give better performance in powerplay: Keshav Maharaj

South Africa stand-in skipper Keshav Maharaj has said that his side can strive to do better in the powerplay as a bowling group.

His remark came as South Africa defeated Sri Lanka in the third T20I to win the three-match series 3-0 on Tuesday.

"Full credit to the boys, they played really well after losing the ODIs. Good preparation building up to the World Cup. I think from a bowling front, we can look to strive for better performance in the powerplay. In the batting, it is about putting partnerships and having one batsman batting through always helps," Maharaj said after the game at the post-match presentation.

"Obviously the bubble life has its challenges. But we look to each other for support and builds a team ethos. We have to find a way to get through it together and that shows in our performances. We can get better in the field and we need to brush up on it," he added.

South Africa men's cricket team finished their tour of Sri Lanka in glorious style when they won the final T20 International match in Colombo on Tuesday evening by 10 wickets and made a 3-0 clean sweep of the series.

It was the Proteas' third victory by this margin, the previous ones being against Pakistan and Zimbabwe, while the unbroken partnership of 121 between Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks was a South African record for any wicket partnership against Sri Lanka.

The performance also enabled the Proteas to equal their record of seven successive victories in this format, first achieved in 2009 when they beat Australia twice at home and then won five matches in a row in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in England.