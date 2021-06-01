Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Asghar Afghan removed, Hashmatullah Shahidi Afghanistan's new Test, ODI captain
cricket

Asghar Afghan removed, Hashmatullah Shahidi Afghanistan's new Test, ODI captain

With less than six months to go before the Twenty20 World Cup, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) also said they will soon name a new T20 captain, who will have leading spinner Rashid Khan as his deputy.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 10:51 AM IST
Hashmatullah Shahidi(Twitter)

Afghanistan have removed Asghar Afghan as captain from all three formats and put top-order batsman Hashmat Shahidi in charge of their test and ODI teams, the country's cricket board said.

With less than six months to go before the Twenty20 World Cup, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) also said they will soon name a new 20-overs captain, who will have leading spinner Rashid Khan as his deputy.

Afghan had returned as captain across all three formats in late 2019 but the board were unhappy with his leadership in the drawn test series against Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi this year.

"Afghanistan Cricket Board members approved the proposition to go ahead with split-captaincy for the national team ..." the ACB said in a statement on Monday.

The decision to remove Afghan was taken as an ACB committee felt "some of Afghan's decisions as the captain of the team resulted in Afghanistan's loss to Zimbabwe in the first test... ."

Zimbabwe won the opening test by 10 wickets in two days with five Afghan batsmen scoring ducks in the second innings.

Afghan made 164 in the second test, while Shahidi smashed the first test double century by any player from his country, as Afghanistan drew level.

The team under Shahidi will tour Australia later this year to play their first test in that country at Hobart from Nov. 27.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hashmatullah shahidi
TRENDING NEWS

76-year-old inspires people with fitness journey, his video is viral. Watch

Diver finds couple’s lost diamond engagement ring at the bottom of lake. Watch

Natasa Stankovic, Suniel Shetty react to Pandya brothers’ pic with their grandma

Cop feeds poori and sabji to elderly woman, picture goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Parents Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP