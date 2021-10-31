Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Asghar Afghan to retire after game against Namibia
cricket

Asghar Afghan to retire after game against Namibia

The Afghanistan Cricket Board said it accepted the 33-year-old Asghar’s decision, saying it “expresses gratitudes for his services to the country.”
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v Afghanistan - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 24, 2019 Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan during the match Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley(Action Images via Reuters)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 12:34 PM IST
AP |

Asghar Afghan will retire from all formats of the game after Afghanistan’s Super 12 match in the T20 World Cup against Namibia on Sunday.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board said it accepted the 33-year-old Asghar’s decision, saying it “expresses gratitudes for his services to the country.”

Afghanistan skipper at the T20 World Cup Mohammad Nabi said he was sad to learn about his “good friend” and brother Asghar’s retirement and described him as one of the shining stars of Afghan cricket.

Asghar, who scored 440 runs in six test matches at an average of 44.00, was the captain in Afghanistan’s inaugural test match against India in 2018. He has also played 114 one-day internationals, scoring 2424 runs at an average of 24.73. In 74 T20s, Asghar made 1351 runs at a strike rate of 110.37 with an average of 21.79.

Asghar with 42 wins as captain holds the unique record of most wins as captain in international T20s with nine losses and one tied game. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is now the mentor of Indian team at the T20 World Cup, won 41 T20s as captain of the national team.

RELATED STORIES

Afghanistan romped to 130-run win in its first Group 2 game against Scotland before losing by five wickets against Pakistan when Asif Ali smashed four sixes against fast bowler Karim Janat in the penultimate over in a superb display of power hitting.

New Zealand and India are the other teams in the group.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'For a game of this significance, you definitely want somebody with experience'

'Would like to see him play': Karthik suggests change in India's pace attack

‘Good at rotating strike’: Tiwary makes unique pick as India's no. 4 batsman

T20 WC, India Predicted XI vs New Zealand: Kohli likely to assemble fresh batch
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP