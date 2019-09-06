Ashes 2019: ICC points towards surreal stats as Steve Smith adds another feather to his cap

cricket

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 17:22 IST

Australia batsman Steve Smith continued his rich run-scoring form in ongoing edition of Ashes as he slammed a scintillating double ton on the second day of fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday. Smith smashed 211 runs off 319 deliveries and his gritty innings included 24 boundaries and couple of big sixes. Courtesy of his latest heroics, Smith broke multiple records and set new ones but more importantly, he put Australia in the driver’s seat to get a positive result in the match.

Also Read: Who can stop Smith? ‘Bumrah 100%,’ says former England pacer

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took note of this special innings and lauded the Australian superstar for his double ton. Moreover, the international cricket body also pointed towards a stat that shows why Smith is currently the best Test batsman in the world.

Due to his suspension for his part in the infamous ball-tampering scandal, Smith could resume playing for Australia only in August but in just four innings, he has become the top run-getter for this calendar year. ICC put out a Tweet to illustrate the same and the numbers are simply mind-blowing.

Steve Smith is now the highest run-getter in 2019. Here's the monthly break-up!

Jan: 0

Feb: 0

Mar: 0

Apr: 0

May: 0

Jun: 0

Jul: 0

Aug: 378 runs in 3 innings

Sep: 211 runs in 1 innings 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uZbNcU2NPq — ICC (@ICC) September 6, 2019

Smith’ 211 was the centrepiece of Australia’s 497/8 declared on the second day of the fourth Test. It was his third century in four innings this series following scores of 144 and 142 in the opener at Edgbaston -- Smith’s first Test since completing a 12-month ball-tampering ban.

Also Read: Tendulkar names Australia’s key player in 4th Test and it’s not Smith

If those hundreds erased doubts about whether he would be the same stellar batsman after the traumatic events during a Test in Cape Town that led to his being stripped of the Australia captaincy and a lengthy suspension, Thursday’s innings put to rest fears of any lingering ill-effects after he was concussed by a Jofra Archer bouncer.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 17:22 IST