Ashes 2019: Sachin Tendulkar names Australia’s key player in 4th Test and it’s not Steve Smith

Steve Smith has become a thorn for England in the ongoing Ashes series. Whenever England bowlers give their side a good start, the batsman goes on to score big and save the visitors from a collapse. On Thursday, Smith went on to score a double ton, thus helping Australia to a mammoth first innings total of 497. But despite all his plaudits, Indian cricketing legend has picked someone else to be Australia’s key player in the ongoing 4th Ashes Test in Manchester.

In a tweet, the former batting maestro named the off-spinner Nathan Lyon to be the game changer in the match. “My instincts say that Nathan Lyon is going to be the key player for Australia in the remaining part of this Test,” the 46-year-old wrote on his official Twitter account.

My instincts say that @nathlyon421 is going to be the key player for Australia in the remaining part of this Test.#ENGvsAUS pic.twitter.com/KzvyTnxyL8 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 6, 2019

Lyon has been in tremendous form in the ongoing series. The off-spinner added another accolade to his already illustrious career as he surpassed Dennis Lillee to become the 3rd most successful wicket-taker for his country in the longest format of the sport. Lyon achieved the feat when he dismissed Joe Root on Day 4 of the third Ashes Test match against England in Headingley last month.

Meanwhile, Tendulkar had earlier given an explanation on Twitter regarding what sets Smith apart from the rest after the latter’s double century. He was so impressed by Smith’s batting that he took to twitter explain the Australian’s method of batting. “COMPLICATED TECHNIQUE but an ORGANIZED MINDSET is what sets Steve Smith apart. Incredible comeback,” he wrote on Twitter.

Steve Smith’s domination of England’s bowling attack in the Ashes series reached new heights on Thursday as his magnificent 211 led Australia to 497-8 declared on the second day of the fourth test at Old Trafford. England lost opener Joe Denly for four, brilliantly caught by Matthew Wade short leg after he fended off a rising delivery from Pat Cummins to leave them struggling on 23-1 at the close.

