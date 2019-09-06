England vs Australia: Sachin Tendulkar explains what ‘sets Steve Smith apart’ after the Australian’s double ton in 4th Ashes Test

cricket

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has come out to explain what sets Australia’s Steve Smith apart from the rest after the latter’s double century put Australia in command of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford against England. Smith, who has reclaimed the top spot in ICC Test rankings despite being away from the game for 12 months, slammed 211 on Day 2 as Australia declared their first innings at 497 for 8.

Smith he had to sit out the third Ashes Test due to injury but he returned with a bang by scoring not only his 26th Test ton but also converting into a double. In the process Smith also broke a number of records, including displacing Tendulkar from the second spot in the fastest to 26 Test tons list.

Tendulkar, however, was so impressed by Smith’s batting that he took to twitter explain the Australian’s method of batting. “COMPLICATED TECHNIQUE but an ORGANIZED MINDSET is what sets Steve Smith apart. Incredible comeback,” tweeted Tendulkar

COMPLICATED TECHNIQUE but an ORGANIZED MINDSET is what sets @stevesmith49 apart. Incredible comeback!#ENGvsAUS pic.twitter.com/02MNGkYQ7y — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 5, 2019

Resuming on 60 with the team score reading 170/3, Smith showed no signs of relenting although he was troubled on a few occasions by Jofra Archer to continue his prolific run-scoring.

Smith has now made 589 runs this series -- his first since completing a 12-month ball-tampering ban, including three hundreds, at a colossal average of 147.25.

This innings followed his scores of 144 and 142 in Australia’s 251-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston, with Smith’s lowest total in four knocks this series the 92 he made at Lord’s.

The 30-year-old former Australia captain was, however, dropped on 65 on Thursday when fast bowler Archer failed to hold a caught and bowled chance off a hard-hit full toss.

Smith was also reprieved on 118 when caught by Ben Stokes at slip off Jack Leach only for replays to reveal the left-arm spinner had bowled just the eighth no-ball of his first-class career.

But those two let-offs did not detract from Smith’s latest impressive demonstration of the art of Test-match batting.

He faced 319 balls in total, including 24 fours and two sixes, in what was his third double century at this level, all made against England.

