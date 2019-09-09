Ashes 2019: Stats show Pat Cummins is the best 2nd innings bowler ever in history of Test cricket

cricket

Pat Cummins was the star performer for Australia once again on Sunday as the fast bowler finished with match figures of 7-103 as they sealed an 185-run win that ensured they retained the Ashes with a match to spare. The pacer looked quite dangerous in the first innings and in the second innings, he was the pick of the Aussie bowlers with 4-43 off 24 overs. Thanks to his impressive figures, Cummins has now taken 56 wickets in the 2nd innings of Test matches, in 21 innings, average 15.3. That is currently the best 2nd innings average out of 305 bowlers who’ve bowled in 20+ 2nd inns. The second spot belongs to England’s Johnny Briggs with 15.35.

Cummins is currently the top ranked Test bowler in the world with 118 wickets from 24 matches. Earlier this year, he became the first from his country since Glenn McGrath in February 2006 to top the Test bowlers’ list.

Cummins showed with his seven wickets in this Test that he is a top quality pace bowler and he is benefiting from being part of a well-balanced attack. Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting was impressed with the fast bowler and he showered praises on him along with the other bowlers.

“(Mitchell) Starc, (Pat) Cummins, (Josh) Hazlewood and (Nathan) Lyon, match that up with the England attack. There were more holes in that England attack than the Australia one,” he said.

Australia retained the Ashes after beating England by 185 runs at Old Trafford on Sunday to take a 2-1 lead in the series with just one Test remaining. England, who resumed the day on 18-2, were bowled out for 197.

Australia’s victory, with 81 balls remaining, was a convincing one but England’s spirit cannot be criticised as they fought until the final hour in their attempt to save the test and keep the series alive.

The tourists lead 2-1 going into next week’s final test at The Oval where they hope to become the first Australian team to win an Ashes series in England since 2001.

