Ashes 1st Test Day 5 England vs Australia Live Score: Edgbaston Test set for scintillating finish as AUS eye history

Ashes 1st Test Day 5 England vs Australia Live Score: It's the final day! Australia need 174 runs to win. England need seven wickets to win. And then there is a bit of rain expected as well on Tuesday. Hence, all three results are possible. Meaning, we are in for a scintillating finish at Edgbaston. Usman Khawaja and David Warner a made a promising start in response to the target of 281. But following a 61-run opening stand, the top-order crumbled. Ollie Robinson opened the floodgates with the dismissal of Warner before Stuart Broad struck twice to get rid of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. Nightwatchman Scott Boland played his part valiantly until stumps, but Australia's true test awaits this morning. Can Khawaja pull off another stunner against the England attack to drive Australia to a record chase?

Australia's Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne walk off the field at stumps (Action Images via Reuters)