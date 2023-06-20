Ashes 1st Test Day 5 England vs Australia Live Score: Edgbaston Test set for scintillating finish as AUS eye history
- Ashes 1st Test Day 5 England vs Australia Live Score: A scintillating finish awaits at Edgbaston as Australia need 174 runs to win and England need 7 wickets.
Ashes 1st Test Day 5 England vs Australia Live Score: It's the final day! Australia need 174 runs to win. England need seven wickets to win. And then there is a bit of rain expected as well on Tuesday. Hence, all three results are possible. Meaning, we are in for a scintillating finish at Edgbaston. Usman Khawaja and David Warner a made a promising start in response to the target of 281. But following a 61-run opening stand, the top-order crumbled. Ollie Robinson opened the floodgates with the dismissal of Warner before Stuart Broad struck twice to get rid of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. Nightwatchman Scott Boland played his part valiantly until stumps, but Australia's true test awaits this morning. Can Khawaja pull off another stunner against the England attack to drive Australia to a record chase?
- Tue, 20 Jun 2023 12:57 PM
Ashes 1st Test Day 5 England vs Australia Live Score: Australia chasing history
If Australia chase 281 at Edgbaston on Tuesday, it will be their highest successful chase in an Ashes Test in 75 years when they had scored 287 for five in Melbourne in 1929 during the days of Don Bradman. Their highest chase in England was in Leeds in 1948 when they scored 404 for three.
- Tue, 20 Jun 2023 12:38 PM
Ashes 1st Test Day 5 England vs Australia Live Score: What happened in Day 4?
Pat Cummins started the day with a stunning yorker to dismiss Ollie Pope but handy contributions from Root, Stokes and Brook, all of whom failed to reach their half-century mark, took England to 273. Lyon and Cummins were rge pick of the bowlers with four wickets each.
Khawaja and Warner then stitched a 61-run stand before Robinson dismissed the latter. Broad then threatened Australia with his lethal swingers which eventually saw the dismissal of Marnus Labushchagne and Steve Smith. Australia are now on 107/3 with Khawaja still unbeaten on 34 alongside nighthwatchman Boland on 13*.
- Tue, 20 Jun 2023 12:12 PM
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the fifth and final day of the 1st Ashes Test at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham between England and Australia. Stay tuned for more updates!