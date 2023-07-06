Ashes 2023: Mitchell Marsh the difference as Mark Wood fires for England

In 2019, Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was just about finding his way back into the team set-up after a difficult 18 months. On Day 1 of the fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval, he posted figures of 4 for 35 and then in a moment of rare introspection, he said “most of Australia hates me."

Mitchell Marsh is over the moon after completing his century.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

We are in 2023 now and that memory should be consigned to the bin or at least altered to how most of Australia loves him.

His performance in the final of the T20 World Cup in 2021 started the reconciliation process but nothing would have put Marsh's internal debate to rest more than the run-a-ball 118 at Headingley on Day 1 of the third Test of the Ashes on Thursday.

At close of play, England were 68/3 in reply to Australia's total of 263.

The day had started with England wanting to make the most of a green pitch. Stuart Broad struck early and then Mark Wood, back in the team after missing the first two Tests due to injury, produced a spell in which he bowled like the wind.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his first spell of four overs, not a single delivery was bowled below the 90mph mark. The spell averaged 92.90mph and also accounted for the in-form Usman Khawaja with a 94.6mph delivery that flattened the leg-stump.

Marnus Labuschagne's indifferent form continued and Steve Smith fell early as well. And before one knew it Australia had been reduced to 85/4.

England were on top and walking in was a player who was only playing because Cameron Green was injured. That, however, didn't seem to bother Marsh in the least.

The visitors made it to lunch without any further loss and it was only after the break that the right-hander truly broke loose. It started with Chris Woakes pitching one short.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Brought up in West Australia, Marsh loves pace and the short ball. One of the best pullers in the business, he climbed into that delivery and slammed it into the stands.

The six and a dropped catch (Root off Woakes when Marsh was on 12) set up the rest of the session for some manic hitting. England's lack of consistency hurt them as they were either too full or too short. Both lengths were exactly what Marsh wanted and he was in a punishing mood.

He got to his 50 off 59 balls, comfortably out-scoring Travis Head, and then took things up a notch. It was magnificent to watch and England didn't quite know what hit them. The Australian was doing to England what England had done to so many others over the last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The runs kept flowing - the 100-run stand with Head came off 118 balls, 150 came off 164 balls and just when it seemed like England were wilting, Marsh fell.

The Australian had got to his third century in five Tests against England when an inside edge went onto his thigh pad and went through to Zak Crawley in the slips.

The dismissal seemed to shake England out of the stupor and saw Australia crash from 240/5 to 263 all out. The man who did the damage was Wood.

He started the day with pace and ended it in quite the same manner to finish with figures of 11.4-4-34-5. His speeds were stunning but it was his control that made him an irresistible force on the day; irresistible to everyone but Marsh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}