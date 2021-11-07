Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Ashes: Australia has good bowling attack, they are relentless, says Burns
cricket

Ashes: Australia has good bowling attack, they are relentless, says Burns

Burns remarks come as England gets ready to lock horns against Australia in the five-match Ashes, beginning December 8 at Brisbane.
Ashes: Australia has good bowling attack, they are relentless, says Burns(AP)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 12:29 PM IST
ANI | , Queensland [australia]

England opening batter Rory Burns has praised the Australian bowling attack, labelling them "relentless".

Burns remarks come as England gets ready to lock horns against Australia in the five-match Ashes, beginning December 8 at Brisbane.

"It's obviously a very good bowling attack (and) they're very good operators. They don't give you a lot of bad stuff, they're pretty relentless when they get it right, and they obviously bowl at a good pace," cricket.com.au quoted Burns as saying.

"Top-order batting is always about knowing where your off-stump is and out here you're expecting more bounce," he added.

England's Test specialists have already arrived in Australia and they are currently undergoing quarantine.

"I haven't been able to get (my) feet on deck and have any throws or anything yet, but obviously I'm looking forward to getting out there to start training and practicing and putting that plan together to get my get my prep right leading into those Test matches," said Burns.

RELATED STORIES

The five Ashes Tests will be played in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
australia rory burns
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

It's a bitter pill to swallow: Boucher on South Africa's T20 World Cup exit

Windies, Lanka to play qualifiers at next T20 WC; BAN, AFG earn direct entry

T20 WC: Where does India lie as battle for final semi-final spot intensifies

T20 WC: Jason Roy breaks down in tears, limps off field during ENG vs SA - Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP