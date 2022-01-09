Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Ashes: England's Jos Buttler to return home with broken finger
cricket

Ashes: England's Jos Buttler to return home with broken finger

England have also called limited-overs specialist wicketkeeper Sam Billings into the squad as cover for Bairstow and Buttler.
England's Jos Buttler, center, is treated for an injury in a break in play during the second day of their Ashes cricket test match against Australia in Sydney, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.(AP)
Published on Jan 09, 2022 04:58 PM IST
PTI |

England's Jos Buttler has a broken finger and will be returning home to end a difficult Ashes tour for the 57-test capped wicketkeeper batsman.

England team management said after the dramatic finish to the fourth test that saw the tourists cling on for a draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday that Buttler has a “fractured left index finger” and that he will return home on Monday for further assessment and treatment.

“It's quite a serious injury and for him to be able to front up and put in as he did from the moment he took that knock shows how much he cares,” said captain Joe Root after the fourth test.

“It shows how much it means to him to play in this test team and how much it means to him to play for England.”

With Buttler unable to take the gloves, his obvious replacement, Jonny Bairstow, was also hobbled, having hurt his thumb while scoring a century in England's first innings, which meant Ollie Pope was drafted in for the tourists as a substitute fielder.

Pope lost his spot in the batting order to Bairstow and wasn't in the starting XI in the fourth test.

RELATED STORIES

The England team said that Bairstow would travel with the touring squad to Hobart for the fifth test starting on Friday and his thumb injury would be assessed later in the week.

England have also called limited-overs specialist wicketkeeper Sam Billings into the squad as cover for Bairstow and Buttler. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ashes series ashes england cricket team
TRENDING TOPICS
India's daily Covid tally
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP