Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Ashes: Hoping Covid Omicron variant does not affect series, says Giles
cricket

Ashes: Hoping Covid Omicron variant does not affect series, says Giles

Different states in Australia have introduced new travel restrictions in response to the latest Covid-19 variant.
Ashes: Hoping Covid Omicron variant does not affect series, says Giles(Reuters)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 09:21 AM IST
ANI | , Brisbane [australia]

Ashley Giles, the managing director of England men's cricket team has said that the side is hoping that the discovery of the Covid-19 Omicron variant does not affect anything in the upcoming Ashes.

"We're obviously hoping it won't affect anything. There are going to be changes to those border controls in terms of our families being able to travel and we clearly hope that's not going to affect us. But we are in the hands of national and local governments," ESPNcricinfo quoted Giles as saying.

Different states in Australia have introduced new travel restrictions in response to the latest Covid-19 variant.

"We always knew things could change. I guess we hoped things would change positively as we went through the series but as we've been aware over the last two years with variants, things can also change negatively," said Giles.

"Can we prepare for everything? It's not really possible actually because of the big moving parts even around quarantine times and rules around different states. We will do everything we can to make sure the families are accommodated and of course that the players are happy," he added.

RELATED STORIES

The Ashes is slated to begin on December 8 at the Gabba, Brisbane.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ashley giles england cricket team
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP