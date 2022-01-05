Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Ashes: Jack Leach obliges to bizarre request by fan, crowd loves England spinner's gesture - WATCH
cricket

Ashes: Jack Leach obliges to bizarre request by fan, crowd loves England spinner's gesture - WATCH

The incident, which was cheered by the fans present at the stands, took place in the final session of the day when Australia were batting at 117/3.
Jack Leach obliges to bizarre request by fan
Published on Jan 05, 2022 06:12 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

England spinner Jack Leach encountered a unique situation in the rain-hit Day 1 of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test in Sydney. Leach obliged to a bizarre request made by a fan as the 30-year-old was seen signing an autograph on his bald head. 

The incident, which was cheered by the fans present at the stands, took place in the final session of the day when Australia were batting at 117/3.  

Meanwhile, Leach rolled his arms for just two overs before the close of play, which saw only 46.5 overs being bowled in total. Australia, who won the toss and opted to bat, ended the day with126 on the board for the loss of three wickets.   

RELATED STORIES

WATCH | Bangladesh hero Ebadot Hossain wins hearts with 'one of the best post-match interviews' of all time

England seam duo James Anderson and Stuart Broad, who are both included in the playing XI, scalped one wicket each. Mark Wood also returned with a wicket. 

For the hosts, Marcus Harris dug deep and stayed in the middle for 109 balls, in which he scored 39. David Warner added 30, while Marnus Labuschagne scored 28.

Steve Smith (6 not-out) and Usman Khawaja (4 not-out) will resume Australia's charge on Day 2.

Australia have won the ongoing Ashes and are currently leading 3-0 in the five-match series.   

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ashes series jack leach
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Pulwama encounter
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
Australia vs England, Ashes 4th Test, Day 1 Live Score
Shantanu Thakur
India Covid cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP