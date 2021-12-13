Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Ashes: Josh Hazlewood injured, ruled of 2nd Test
cricket

Ashes: Josh Hazlewood injured, ruled of 2nd Test

Josh Hazlewood had sustained a side strain in Australia’s nine-wicket win over England in the series-opening match.
Josh Hazlewood celebrates after taking the wicket of Dawid Malan. (AP)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 08:49 AM IST
AP | , Brisbane

Pace bowler Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the second Ashes Test because of a side strain he sustained in Australia’s nine-wicket win over England in the series-opening match.

Hazlewood picked up the key wickets of Dawid Malan and Joe Root within his first three overs in the first Test at the Gabba as England slumped to 11-3 before finally being bowled out for 147. But he bowled just 14 overs in the second innings, and picked up a wicket on Saturday after a prolonged rest.

Hazlewood flew home to Sydney on Sunday for further assessment, and the rest of the Australian squad was traveling to Adelaide on Monday. The second Test, a day-night, starts Thursday.

Jhye Richardson and Michael Neser, who played a tour game for Australia A against the England Lions last week, are in Australia’s squad as pace cover.

Australia's first-choice bowling attack of Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, left-armer Mitchell Starc and spinner Nathan Lyon has had consistent success against England.

RELATED STORIES

Hazlewood's absence will be a big loss for Australia in the day-night environment. His 32 wickets in seven day-night Tests are second only to Starc in pink-ball matches.

After the first Test finished Saturday, Cummins said Hazlewood's injury is “nothing too serious.” 

“It wasn’t scary enough to not bowl today. It was good he came out today and was able to bowl and get through a really good spell.”

Hazlewood is still in the selection mix for the third Test starting December 26.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Topics
josh hazlewood ashes series
