Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Ashes: Match referee David Boon tests positive for COVID-19, to miss fourth Test
cricket

Ashes: Match referee David Boon tests positive for COVID-19, to miss fourth Test

Australia and England will be locking horns on January 5 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).
International Cricket Council (ICC) match referee David Boon(Getty)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 01:44 PM IST
ANI |

International Cricket Council (ICC) match referee David Boon has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be missing the fourth Ashes Test.

Australia and England will be locking horns on January 5 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Steve Bernard, a member of the International Panel of ICC Referees, will take over as match referee for the fourth Ashes Test match, starting on January 5 at the SCG.

"It is anticipated that David Boon will return to the role for the fifth Test in Hobart, starting on January 14. He is asymptomatic and fully vaccinated, including having a booster," Cricket Australia statement read.

"Boon will remain in Melbourne and in line with Victorian State Government Health guidelines will continue quarantining for 10 days," the statement read further. The statement also announced that all players from both teams, their families, the England and Australian support staff and the match officials have been having daily PCR tests since Monday, December 27.

RELATED STORIES
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ashes ashes series david boon
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
New Year 2022 resolutions
India Covid Cases
ITR Filling
Omicron symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP