Cricket
'Unforgiving society, real shame': Justin Langer on the Tim Paine saga

Langer has come out swinging in defence of former captain Tim Paine, after making a secret dash to visit his former skipper in Tasmania on the eve of the first Test
File photo of Justin Langer(Reuters)
Published on Dec 04, 2021 11:43 AM IST
PTI |

Australia coach Justin Langer has come out swinging in defence of former captain Tim Paine, after making a secret dash to visit his former skipper in Tasmania on the eve of the first Test.

Langer, who himself was under media scrutiny for hard hand tactics with players earlier in the year, said "there's not one person who's asking questions here or who's who's on the camera there, who is listening to this or who is watching this who hasn't made a mistake in their life.

"There's not a single person - and our captain, one of the best - made a mistake and he's paying a heavy price for it. "

Langer added it is an "unforgiving society and it is a real shame."

The location for the fifth and final Test of the Series is still yet to be set in stone, as Cricket Australia continue negotiations with the West Australian Government due to heightened COVID restrictions in the State. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
