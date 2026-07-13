Ashleigh Gardner accused of cheating: Wife shattered, wedding rings left in cupboard, fertility plans cancelled – Report

Australia women's vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner has found herself at the centre of a personal controversy after details of her split from estranged wife Monica Wright emerged, with the marriage reportedly unravelling during last year's Women's ODI World Cup in India. The controversy deepened on Monday when Wright publicly alleged that Gardner had cheated on her with a fellow Australian teammate.

Ashleigh Gardner has been accused of cheating

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The 29-year-old all-rounder, who was named Tahlia McGrath's deputy on January 28, married her long-time partner Wright in a rustic ceremony in the Blue Mountains in April 2025. The couple first met on a dating app in 2020 before proposing to each other in April 2024.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the marriage began to unravel during Australia's World Cup campaign in India. Wright reportedly flew to India midway through the tournament after sensing that something was wrong.

"It was a little bit weird," an insider told the publication. "It was like something was a little bit off with Ash, but we thought it was because of the pressure of the World Cup."

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{{^usCountry}} The source claimed the situation became "just horrible" once Wright arrived in India and that Gardner "didn't seem like herself." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The source claimed the situation became "just horrible" once Wright arrived in India and that Gardner "didn't seem like herself." {{/usCountry}}

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After returning to Sydney, the couple reportedly had a conversation in which Gardner allegedly explained why things had felt "off" during the India tour, leaving Wright "shattered" and "distraught", according to the report. Their marriage is understood to have ended soon afterwards.

The couple reportedly separated in November last year, although details of the split only surfaced publicly this week. The story took another turn on Monday when Wright shared a screenshot of the Daily Mail report on social media alongside a photograph of Australia batter Georgia Voll, alleging: “This is who my wife cheated on me with.”

Screenshots of Monica Wright's Instagram stories

The report further claimed that the separation proved especially painful because the couple had been planning to start a family.

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"They were about to go to the fertility clinic. They had a booking that Monica had to cancel," the insider said.

According to the report, Gardner also moved out of the couple's Sydney home, leaving behind only their wedding rings.

"Ash left one day. Monica came home and everything of Ash's was gone, except for the rings," the source said. "She left the wedding rings in the cupboard. Just the box of wedding rings, and that was it."

The report added that details of the marriage breakdown were disclosed to Cricket Australia's National Selection Panel when Gardner was appointed Sydney Sixers captain ahead of the Women's Big Bash League in November. Gardner was subsequently named Australia's vice-captain three months later. It also claimed that, during discussions surrounding those appointments, Gardner attempted to reconcile with Wright, but the relationship could not be salvaged.