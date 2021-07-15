Ashwin and Wyatt's conversation on Twitter is pure gold

Apart from being champions cricketers for their respective sides, Ravichandran Ashwin and Danielle Wyatt are also among the most active ones on social media. And when the two decided to have a conversation on Twitter filled with mutual appreciation, it was nothing short of gold for cricket fans.

Ashwin was the one who initiated the conversation. The India off-spinner praised England women opener Wyatt’s brilliant 89 off 56 balls that helped England register a series-clinching victory over India in the third T20I.

“Quality knock that from Dani Wyatt! Well done England on a fantastic series win and India were equally impressive throughout too,” wrote Ashwin after England’s eight-wicket win.

Wyatt thanked Ashwin for his kind words and also termed him a legend of the game.

“Thanks a lot Ashwin! Nice to receive kind words from a legend in the game. Good luck v our boys but not too much,” she tweeted.

Ashwin did not waste much time to wish Wyatt luck for England women’s upcoming series against New Zealand.

“Thank you and good luck with the kiwis,” Ashwin said.

Wyatt then added: “thank you Ash!! Enjoy.”

India posted 153/6 in their 20 overs after winning the toss and England chased the target down in 18.4 overs to clinch the rubber. Mandhana was India’s top-scorer with 70 but her innings was overshadowed Wyatt’s onslaught against the Indian spinners.

Ashwin, meanwhile, geared up nicely for the five-match Test series against England. The veteran off-spinner picked up six wickets for Surrey in a County Championship match against Somerset on Wednesday.

Ashwin will now join the rest of the Indian squad in Durham, where they are slated to play a three-day warm-up match starting from July 20. The first India-England Test, which all also commence the second cycle of the World Test Championship, will begin from August 4 in Trent Bridge.