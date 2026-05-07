Ashwin blasts Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel for ‘giving away the game to CSK’, questions him on many fronts

The Indian Premier League 2026 mid-table race for a Top 4 spot is heating up with every passing match, and one of the noticeable names making a mid-season comeback is none other than Chennai Super Kings.

Axar Patel is in the line of fire.(PTI)

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The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led franchise has made a spectacular turnaround. A side that lost its first 3 consecutive matches of the 2026 campaign now sits 6th on the table with 10 points in 10 matches. They have become serious contenders for a qualification spot, especially after their recent 8-wicket thumping win against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

‘Geniuses’ Delhi Capitals, Axar Patel on the firing line for dropping David Miller: ‘How can this be a serious team?’

Amid another loss, questions were raised over DC skipper Axar Patel, who failed to read the match conditions after winning the toss, as pointed out by former Indian spinner and expert commentator Ravichandran Ashwin.

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{{^usCountry}} He went on to highlight that the DC skipper, who was retained for a massive amount, has been a “complete letdown” this campaign, particularly with the bat. Without any contribution from him, the DC middle-order has failed to capitalise on the standout performances of opener KL Rahul. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He went on to highlight that the DC skipper, who was retained for a massive amount, has been a “complete letdown” this campaign, particularly with the bat. Without any contribution from him, the DC middle-order has failed to capitalise on the standout performances of opener KL Rahul. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ashwin questioned Axar’s decision to bat first after winning the toss, especially on a pitch that had experienced rain prior to the match and the day before as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ashwin questioned Axar’s decision to bat first after winning the toss, especially on a pitch that had experienced rain prior to the match and the day before as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Axar looked okay [with the ball]; his batting has been a complete letdown this year. And for the last two days, there has been rain in Delhi. The wicket was under covers. How can you bat? They gave away the game to CSK. If Delhi had bowled, they might have ended up winning this game,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Axar looked okay [with the ball]; his batting has been a complete letdown this year. And for the last two days, there has been rain in Delhi. The wicket was under covers. How can you bat? They gave away the game to CSK. If Delhi had bowled, they might have ended up winning this game,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel. {{/usCountry}}

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Ashwin’s remarks carry weight, as DC struggled with the bat in the 1st innings, posting a modest total of 155 at their home venue. With such a low score to defend, it became difficult for their bowlers as well, while a brilliant innings of 87 by Sanju Samson helped his side cross the finish line with 15 balls to spare.

Axar, who was asked by many fans and pundits to step up with the bat before the match, failed once again with a single-digit score of just 2 off 6 balls. This added further to his misery in a season where he has managed just 33 runs in seven innings at a sub-par strike rate of roughly 90, raising more questions over his INR 16.50 crore price tag as the leader of DC.

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Ashwin stressed that DC entered the season as a strong and experienced side, but the Axar-led unit have given away points too easily on more than one occasion, which could once again cost them at the end of the season. Ashwin further opined that DC may have missed the trick in such conditions and should have opted for a proven impact player like left-handed batter Abishek Porel.

Get pally with the curator!

Ashwin asked Axar to not only lead on the field but also build important relationships with key stakeholders, which could help him better analyse and understand the conditions going into matches, especially with the curator.

“If you want impact, you can go towards a left-hander like Abishek Porel. They missed a bit of a trick; even the toss was not ideal for them. I think they made way too many mistakes. They are a very good team, good squad, and good players, but they've found just another reason to lose. Axar should talk to the curator, share a bond, and ask about the wicket and conditions,” Ashwin added.

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DC currently sit in a crunch situation in 7th place on the table and would need to win all four of their remaining matches to strengthen their case for a playoff spot this season.

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