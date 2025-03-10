Ashwin discards Rachin Ravindra's credentials, picks India's 'X-factor' as true POTT winner: 'If he wasn't there...'

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reckons Varun Chakaravarthy was the 'biggest difference' in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 as his performance ensured Rohit Sharma and co's win. The mystery spinner did not play all the games in the eight-team tournament; however, Varun bamboozled the opponent batters in the limited game time. India defeated New Zealand to win Champions Trophy 2025. (PTI)

In the three matches Varun played, the 33-year-old returned with nine wickets. When New Zealand were going all guns blazing in the final, it was Varun who got the opening wicket of Will Young. Soon after, the spinner also dismissed Glenn Phillips, further tilting the game's balance in India's favour.

Ashwin said Varun should have been the Player of the Tournament as he was the biggest difference, bringing in the 'X factor'. For the uninitiated, Rachin Ravindra won the Player of the Tournament award for scoring 263 runs in four matches, including two centuries.

"Whatever said and done, the Player of the Tournament, in my view, was Varun Chakaravarthy. He didn't play the entire tournament. He was such a big difference. If Varun Chakaravarthy wasn't there, I think this game would have been very different. He brought that X-factor and the novelty factor. If I were the judge, I would have given it to Varun. He was the biggest difference," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat'.

"Just look at how he dismissed Glenn Phillips. He wasn't covering the stumps, so Varun went wide of the crease and bowled that googly. In my view, Varun has to be the Player of the Series. The award should be given to someone who made the biggest difference. Varun Chakaravarthy deserves the Player of the Series award," he added.

'Hats off to Indian bowlers'

In the final against New Zealand, the Indian spin quartet of Varun, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja bowled 38 overs, conceding 144 runs and taking five wickets.

Ashwin lauded India's performance for restricting New Zealand to 251/7 in the 50 overs, saying the Champions Trophy win is completely dedicated to the Indian bowlers.

"I am so happy for Rohit and Gautam Gambhir. Just spare a thought for GG. What must he be going through? Losing Test series against New Zealand, you have been losing a few. But you made a remarkable decision. There was no Jasprit Bumrah. Remarkably, this Indian team won the Champions Trophy without Bumrah. What does it tell you? Where does it leave Indian cricket? I am so happy. I think the world will take some time to catch up with Indian cricket," said Ashwin.

"This particular Champions Trophy is completely dedicated to the bowlers. Without Jasprit Bumrah, hats off to the bowlers," he added.

India chased down 252 comfortably as Rohit Sharma played a knock of 46. Axar Patel, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer also made valuable contributions to help India get past the finishing line.