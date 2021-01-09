Ashwin dismisses Warner for the 10th time, creates a new record

R Ashwin has shown why he is regarded as one of the best spinners in the world during the ongoing four-match Test series against Australia. After spinning a web around star Australian batsman Steve Smith, Ashwin has turned his eyes towards another important Aussie batter. Ashwin was instrumental in the first two Tests in keeping Smith quiet as he gave the batsman a lot of trouble with his variations. Smith managed to unshackle in the third Test as he hit a century.

Ashwin also has an enviable record against Australian opener David Warner. Ashwin again dismissed Warner in the second innings as he trapped the left-handed batter with a peach of a delivery. This was the 10th time Ashwin has dismissed Warner in Tests. It is the most he's dismissed any batsman in the longest format of the game.

Ashwin has taken 11 wickets in the series so far and is the second-highest wicket-taker in the three Tests played so far. Only Pat Cummins is ahead of him with 14 wickets.

After the end of day 2’s play, Smith said he was looking to put Ashwin under pressure after being at the receiving end of the India off-spinner’s guile in the first two Tests.

“I’m good, nice to spend a bit of time out there, nice to stitch in a partnership with Marnus. I wanted to put him (Ashwin) under a little bit of pressure which I haven’t done this series,” Smith said.

“I was just trying to hold the grip a bit tighter, I’ve been struggling, so I was getting into good positions today. I was good to get a couple of boundaries early. Marnus played well, hopefully we go along well tomorrow,” Smith added.