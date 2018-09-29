Asia Cup 2018: Virat Kohli lauds Bangladesh’s effort after India clinch record seventh title

Regular India skipper Virat Kohli lauded Bangladesh’s effort after they went down fighting to the ‘Men in Blue’ in the final of the Asia Cup 2018 in Dubai on Friday.

India edged Bangladesh by three wickets in a last-ball thriller and clinched the title for a record seventh time.

Following India’s nail biting win, Kohli — who was rested for the Asia Cup — took to social media to praise the Rohit Sharma-led team. Kohli also had only good things to say about Bangladesh, who pushed the Indian team to the limit, in search of their maiden title.

Also Read: ‘I am ready’, smiles Rohit Sharma when asked about long-term captaincy

Kohli’s post read: “Great job by the guys to win that tight game last night. ✌🏾 @BCCI Seventh Asia Cup title for us 🙌🏽 🏆 Congrats to Bangladesh as well for giving a tough fight. @BCBtigers #AsiaCupFinal #AsiaCup2018Final.”

Great job by the guys to win that tight game last night. ✌🏾 @BCCI

Seventh Asia Cup title for us 🙌🏽 🏆

Congrats to Bangladesh as well for giving a tough fight. @BCBtigers #AsiaCupFinal #AsiaCup2018Final pic.twitter.com/hTHGSkq1kN — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 29, 2018

Chasing a target of 223, skipper Rohit Sharma (48 off 55 balls) provided India with a good start but a couple of quick wickets tilted the match in Bangladesh’s favour.

However, MS Dhoni (36 off 67 balls) and Dinesh Karthik (37 off 61 balls) steadied the innings and were able to bring India back into the game with a 54-run partnership for the fourth wicket. But with both batsmen losing their wickets in a span of five overs, the pressure was once again on India.

Also Read: Mashrafe Mortaza wants boys to feel proud after fighting display in final

Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja continued to fight against a disciplined Bangladesh bowling attack. Midway through his innings, Kedar was forced to leave the field due to a hamstring injury but came back to finish the match for India.

With six runs needed from the last over, Kedar Jadhav (23 off 27 balls) and Kuldeep Yadav (5 off 5 balls) kept their cool to guide team India to the title.

First Published: Sep 29, 2018 12:44 IST