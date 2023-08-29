Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Asia Cup 2023: Full schedule, live streaming details and match timing in the United States of America (USA)

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Aug 29, 2023 06:44 PM IST

Asia Cup 2023: All you need to know about the full schedule, live streaming details and match timing in the United States of America (USA)

The 16th edition of the biggest cricket tournament in Asia, the Asia Cup 2023 is set to start on Wednesday, August 30, with the first match to be played between Pakistan and Nepal. The entire tournament will be played in the 50-over format. A total of six teams namely India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are taking part in the cricket extravaganza.

Indian cricketers Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Shreyas Iyer during a training session ahead of the Asia Cup 2023, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Aug 29, 2023. (PTI)

India have lifted the trophy seven times while Sri Lanka have won it four times. Rohit Sharma is leading the Men in Blue who are aiming to win the crown for a record eighth time in India's history at the tournament.

With the likes of Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami, India boast of huge experience in their squad. They will be well supported by the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav,Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel.

TEAM GROUPS

Group A – Pakistan (A1), India (A2), and Nepal (Nepal will take the position of the cricket team, which fails to progress to the Super-4 stage)

Group B – Sri Lanka (B1), Bangladesh (B2), and Afghanistan (Afghanistan will take position of the cricket team, which fails to progress to the Super-4 stage)

GROUP STAGE SCHEDULE

DATEMATCHVENUETIME (in USA)
30 August 2023Pakistan vs NepalMultan, Pakistan5: 30 am ET
31 August 2023Bangladesh vs Sri LankaKandy, Sri Lanka5: 30 am ET
2 September 2023Pakistan vs IndiaKandy, Sri Lanka5: 30 am ET
3 September 2023Bangladesh vs AfghanistanLahore, Pakistan5: 30 am ET
4 September 2023India vs NepalKandy, Sri Lanka5: 30 am ET
5 September 2023Afghanistan vs Sri LankaLahore, Pakistan5: 30 am ET

SUPER 4 STAGE SCHEDULE AND FINAL

 

DATEMATCHVENUE TIME (in USA)
6 September 2023A1 v B2Lahore, Pakistan5: 30 am ET
9 September 2023B1 v B2Colombo, Sri Lanka5: 30 am ET
10 September 2023A1 v A2Colombo, Sri Lanka5: 30 am ET
12 September 2023A2 v B1Colombo, Sri Lanka5: 30 am ET
14 September 2023A1 v B1Colombo, Sri Lanka5: 30 am ET
15 September 2023A2 v B2Colombo, Sri Lanka5: 30 am ET
17 September 2023FINAL Colombo, Sri Lanka 5: 30 am ET

LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

IN USA: Asia Cup 2023 will be telecast on Willow TV. Live streaming will also be available on ESPN+ and Disney Bundle . All the matches will be telecast at 5: 30 am ET.

