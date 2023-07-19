Asia Cup 2023 schedule finalised: India vs Pakistan blockbuster in Kandy on September 2, final in Colombo on Sep 17

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Sports Desk
Jul 19, 2023 07:08 PM IST

The schedule for the 2023 Asia Cup was announced on Wednesday, with India taking on arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy.

The much-awaited schedule for the men's Asia Cup was announced on Wednesday, with the iconic clash between India and Pakistan taking place on September 2 in Kandy. There were significant speculations over the Asia Cup this year over India's matches in the edition after it was originally scheduled to take place in Pakistan. It was reported earlier this month that officials from BCCI and PCB met in Durban, where it was eventually decided that India would play their Asia Cup games in Sri Lanka.

Rohit Sharma (L) and Babar Azam during the 2022 Asia Cup(Pakistan Cricket Twitter)

The blockbuster clash between the two arch-rivals takes place in Kandy, while co-hosts Pakistan will meet Nepal in the tournament's opener on August 30. The final takes place on September 17 in Colombo. India, Pakistan and Nepal are drawn in Group A while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan make Group B in the 2023 edition, which will be played in the ODI format.

It will be the first Asia Cup to be co-hosted by two countries.While Pakistan will host four matches, the remaining 9 will take place in Sri Lanka. Incidentally, this is also the first Asia Cup edition to be hosted in the sub-continent since the 2016 tournament, that took place in Bangladesh. Since then, the Asia Cups in 2018 and 2022 took place in the United Arab Emirates.

Take a detailed look at the Asia Cup schedule here:

DateGroup StageVenue
30th AugustPakistan vs NepalMultan
31st AugustBangladesh vs Sri LankaKandy
2nd SeptemberPakistan vs IndiaKandy
4th SeptemberIndia vs NepalKandy
5th SeptemberAfghanistan vs Sri lankaLahore
   
DateSuper 4sVenue
6th SeptemberA1 vs B2Lahore
9th SeptemberB1 vs B2Colombo
10th SeptemberA1 vs A2Colombo
12th SeptemberA2 vs B1Colombo
14th SeptemberA1 vs B1Colombo
15th SeptemberA2 vs B2Colombo

Asia Cup 2023 final

17th SeptemberSuper 4s - 1 vs 2Colombo

Like the 2022 edition, the top-2 teams will qualify for the Super Fours, where each team will take on the other once. The top-2 teams will then qualify for the final. Justifiably, the 2023 Asia Cup could see India and Pakistan meeting thrice in a fortnight. The two teams will also meet in the ICC World Cup in Ahmedabad on October 15.

The 16th edition of the continental tournament will also feature a debutant in Nepal; the side qualified for Asia Cup in May earlier this year when it defeated the UAE in the final of the ACC Men's Premier Cup. The senior team is currently taking part in the Emerging Team Asia Cup as well.

