Asia Cup hybrid model may finally be accepted by BCCI

The Asia Cup may after all feature India and Pakistan. The competition is likely to be played at two venues – Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The hybrid model proposed by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to be accepted by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), although a date for an emergent meet has not yet been fixed. Image used for representational purpose

A senior source in ACC said Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been convinced for allotting at least four non-India matches in the first round to Lahore. This formula, with the rest of the games including two possible India-Pakistan matches and the final to be played in Sri Lanka, was devised by PCB head Najam Sethi. This after BCCI secretary and ACC chairman Jay Shah made it clear that India would not be able to travel to host country Pakistan. BCCI officials say this is due to security concerns, and government permission not forthcoming.

As per the proposed schedule, Lahore will host Pakistan’s opening fixture against Nepal in a group that also includes India. Three matches of the other group -- Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh -- would also be played in Lahore. After these matches, the competition – a September 1-17 window has been earmarked for it -- would move to Sri Lanka. The six-team tournament will serve as a build-up for teams competing in the ODI World Cup, in October-November.

A senior BCCI functionary said they may have to take a considered decision looking at the larger picture. The big picture is the World Cup to be staged in India, for which the schedule announcement has been held up with PCB not confirming participation, using the Asia Cup venue stand-off to bargain.

With these developments, doubts over Pakistan’s travel to India for the World Cup have been lifted. The schedule is expected to be announced in the next two-three days. It has been proposed that Ahmedabad will stage the high-profile India-Pakistan league match as well as the final.

The 10-team event will adopt the same format as the 2019 World Cup – each team plays the other once before the semi-final. The proposed schedule involves 48 matches, played in 46 days. Mumbai is expected to host one semi-final and the India-South Africa league match. The other seven India matches would be played around the country with all the five metro cities and Lucknow likely to get one match each.