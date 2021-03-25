Home / Cricket / Asif Ali replaces Saud Shakeel in ODI squad for South Africa tour
cricket

Asif Ali replaces Saud Shakeel in ODI squad for South Africa tour

The 34-member squad, including 13 officials and 21 players, will depart for Johannesburg on a chartered flight on Friday morning.
ANI, Lahore
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 10:00 PM IST
File image of Pakistan cricketer Asif Ali(AP)

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday said that Asif Ali will replace Saud Shakeel in the ODI squad against South Africa after the latter suffered an injury during the practice match.

"Uncapped middle-order batsman Saud Shakeel has been withdrawn from Pakistan's ODI squad against South Africa after suffering a Grade-1 quadriceps tear in his left leg during Wednesday's 50-over-a-side practice match in Lahore," PCB said in a statement.

"The selection committee, in consultation with the team management, has replaced Saud with Asif Ali, who is already part of the T20I squad for the series in South Africa and Zimbabwe," it added.

As Saud is also part of the two-Test squad against Zimbabwe, he will now stay back at the National High-Performance Centre to complete his rehabilitation. If he regains fitness in time, then he will travel to Harare on April 12 along with the other 10 members of the Test side.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ben Stokes glad Archer putting England commitments first

IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Series win in sight, India fret over spin combination

Eoin Morgan out of remaining two India ODIs, Dawid Malan named replacement

‘We talked about it before auction’: Hesson explains Kohli's decision to open

The 34-member squad, including 13 officials and 21 players, will depart for Johannesburg on a chartered flight on Friday morning.

On the South Africa tour, Pakistan will play three ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League matches from April 2-7 and four T20Is from April 10-16. The side will then depart for Harare for three T20Is and two Tests, before returning home on May 12.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
asif ali pakistan cricket board
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
West Bengal Election 2021
IPL 2021
Horoscope Today
Priyanka Chopra
TISSNET Result 2021
Rafale Fighter Jets
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP