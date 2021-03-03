'Assumed I would've been picked up at base price': Australia all-rounder surprised at IPL purchase

Australian cricketers had a blast on the day of the IPL 2021 auction. The likes of Glenn Maxwell, Jyhe Richardson and Riley Meredith were selected for jaw-dropping numbers, and while it was South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris, who ended up being the most expensive buy in the history of the IPL at ₹16.25 crore, Maxwell and Richardson weren't too far behind going at ₹14.25 crore and 14 crore respectively to Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings.

Another Australian pick that left everyone puzzled was that of all-rounder Moises Henriques. Set at a base price of ₹1 crore, Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore were involved in a fierce bidding war for Henriques before the 2014 finalists acquired the all-rounder's services for ₹4 crore. Henriques admitted it wasn't a price he was expected to go at.

"I was not expecting to get picked up at all. It wasn't until I woke up to go to the bathroom that I noticed I saw a couple of messages saying congrats on the pick-up and I thought, 'That's nice,' and tried to go back to sleep as soon as possible," Henriques told cricket.com.au.

"I just assumed I would have been picked up at base price. Then it wasn't until I woke up properly in the morning that I realised how much I went for."

Punjab Kings is Henriques' fifth IPL team having represented Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the past. He has played 57 IPL matches, scoring 969 runs and grabbing 38 wickets, even though he last played the league in 2017. However, the all-rounder is keen to make the most of this opportunity and hoping top get some match practice as he tries to revive his Australia career.

"There's no secret I was gutted when you fight your way into the international white-ball teams and then you get selected to go to South Africa and that tour doesn't go ahead, and you don't get your opportunity to defend your spot in that (T20) team when it goes to New Zealand," Henriques said.

"By not playing, someone else gets that opportunity - and deservedly so. But the IPL is more T20 cricket, more white-ball cricket for me to play and learn from. If I do get that opportunity (for Australia) in the future, then I'd be ready to go."

